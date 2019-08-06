Recipients of Plate to Pasture Youth Scholarships

Dunedin 6 August 2019: Silver Fern Farms has presented six young people from around New Zealand with Plate to Pasture Youth Scholarships as recognition for their ideas to further the sustainability of the red meat sector.

Each recipient received $5000 to go toward their careers in the red meat sector. Silver Fern Farms Chief Executive Simon Limmer says this year’s applicants were asked to explore the issues of sustainability in the red meat sector and present their solutions for farms, processing and in-market.

“It is clear that there is a real belief from these young people in the future for our natural grass-fed red meat. We want to thank all of the applicants who put forward their ideas, it has been great to hear the innovative ideas and passion from young people who have their sights set firmly on creating a sustainable future for the red meat sector.”

Simon Limmer says, “Through our scholarship programme we are creating pathways for young people to have a rewarding career in our industry. Over three years Silver Fern Farms has invested $90,000 supporting 18 young people. We believe this is working – one of the inaugural scholarship recipients is now on the Silver Fern Farms Graduate programme.”

“Over the course of the three years, we have supported their ambitions to help the red meat industry with ideas ranging from; industry biosecurity challenges, the development of food technology processes to extend the shelf life and flavour of red meat, regenerative cropping, selling the story of New Zealand’s natural ‘artisan agriculture’ to the world, as well as challenging the industry to think big and be bold.”







The Silver Fern Farms Plate to Pasture Youth Scholarship 2019 recipients are:

• Upper North Island – William Robertson

• Western North Island – Lucy Rowe

• Easter North Island – Phoebe Topp

• Upper South Island – Teagan Graham

• Lower South Island – Matthew Day

• Judges Choice – Kate Denzel

The applicants require a Silver Fern Farms Co-operative shareholder to support their bid for a scholarship. This gives farmer shareholders the opportunity to encourage young people who want to progress their careers in the red meat sector

Silver Fern Farms Co-Chair Rob Hewett was pleased to present the scholarships in front of 300 farmer suppliers and shareholders at Silver Fern Farms Plate to Pasture conference in Christchurch.

“The Plate to Pasture Youth Scholarships are always a highlight for us. Discovering the passion and talent emerging in our communities gives us great confidence that the future of farming and the communities where we live and work, is safe in the hands of our young leaders,” Mr Hewett says.

