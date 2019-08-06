Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Sir Anand Satyanand appointed as University Chancellor

Tuesday, 6 August 2019, 2:14 pm
Press Release: University of Waikato


2pm Tuesday 6 August 2019, 2pm

Rt Hon Sir Anand Satyanand GNZM QSO appointed as University of Waikato Chancellor

The University of Waikato Council today elected Rt Hon Sir Anand Satyanand GNZM QSO as the next University Chancellor, effective immediately. The appointment is for a four-year term.

The former lawyer, judge and ombudsman is well-known to most New Zealanders for serving as the 19th Governor-General of New Zealand from 2006 to 2011.

Sir Anand says that his appointment provides an exciting new challenge of working at the governance level within a University.

“The University of Waikato has strong community linkages. This role provides a new challenge of working with a talented Council of a University in the middle of expansion and development,” says Sir Anand.

In addition to his role as Chancellor, Sir Anand will Chair the University of Waikato Council’s People and Culture Committee and Honours Committee.

University of Waikato Vice-Chancellor, Professor Neil Quigley, says Sir Anand brings a wealth of knowledge to the University of Waikato.

“We are privileged to have the opportunity to work with such an outstanding New Zealander and the University will benefit enormously from Sir Anand’s wisdom and experience,” says Professor Quigley.

While Sir Anand commences his role as Chancellor this month, the University will formally welcome him with a pōwhiri and other formal events when the Council meets in October.

Currently Chair of the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in Care, Sir Anand announced today he will step down from this role in November 2019. He has led the Inquiry since February 2018.

Sir Anand succeeds Rt Hon James Bolger who was Chancellor of the University of Waikato from 2007 to 30 June 2019.

ends




