Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Westpac to refund $7 million to 93,000 NZ customers

Tuesday, 6 August 2019, 2:46 pm
Article: BusinessDesk


By Gavin Evans

Aug. 6 (BusinessDesk) - Westpac is to refund $7 million to 93,000 New Zealand customers overcharged due to incorrect calculation of rewards and fee-waivers on some accounts.

Westpac says about 61,000 customers were owed $1.28 million due to fee waivers being incorrectly applied to tertiary or graduate banking accounts between 2007 and 2017. A further $5.7 million is owned to about 32,000 customers who didn't receive the correct relationship rewards, as disclosed by the bank earlier this year.

“We apologise to all the customers affected, most of whom we have already refunded,” said Gina Dellabarca, Westpac New Zealand’s acting general manager of consumer banking and wealth.

“In most instances, the individual amounts are small and are the result of errors in manual processes. We want to assure our customers that we have now changed our systems so that the issue does not occur again.”

The refunds are part of a set of enforceable undertakings the bank has made with the Financial Markets Authority and the Commerce Commission.

In a joint statement, the regulators noted that Westpac had disclosed to them in December 2017 that it had not been applying discounts for some customers properly. More impacted customers were identified during the following 12 months.

“The bank has agreed to refund all fees and charges that have been incorrectly charged and will take all reasonable steps to reach impacted customers.”

The affected banking packages included Westpac’s Tertiary Pac, Career Starter Pac, Graduate Pac, International Student Pac, Relationship Rewards Scheme, Family Benefits and Westpac Staff Package, Bizpac, and Government Packages and Portfolio Package.



Westpac’s failings mean it potentially breached the fair dealing provisions of the Financial Markets Conduct Act and the consumer credit provisions of the Fair Trading Act.

Liam Mason, the FMA’s director of regulation, said it expects market participants to be proactive in this sort of situation.

“Westpac recognised its possible breaches and approached us and the Commerce Commission.”

Commission chair Anna Rawlings said it is important that firms have robust systems and sound monitoring practices to help avoid errors, and to quickly identify and fix them if they occur.

(BusinessDesk)

ends

© Scoop Media

BusinessDesk

BusinessDesk

Independent, Trustworthy New Zealand Business News

The Wellington-based BusinessDesk team provides a daily news feed for a serious business audience.

Contact BusinessDesk

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Wages Up, Jobs Up: Unemployment Falls To 11-Year Low

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 3.9 percent in the June 2019 quarter, down from 4.2 percent in the March 2019 quarter, Stats NZ said today. More>>

ALSO:

Trade War: US Treasury Designates China As A Currency Manipulator

"Secretary Mnuchin, under the auspices of President Trump, has today determined that China is a Currency Manipulator." More>>

ALSO:

Gee Whiz: Vodafone To Switch On 5G In December

Vodafone New Zealand, owned by Infratil and Brookfield Asset Management as of today, plans to switch on a 5G network in Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch and Queenstown in December. More>>

ALSO:

Subway In Inspectorate Spotlight: Franchise Ignored Employment Warnings

The Employment Relations Authority (ERA) has ordered Healthtop Limited trading as Subway Dargaville, to pay nearly $10,000 in penalties and costs for breaches of the Holidays Act, and failure to comply with a Labour Inspectorate improvement notice. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 