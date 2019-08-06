Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Lake Tekapo Holiday Park Wins ServiceIQ Award

Tuesday, 6 August 2019, 3:37 pm
Press Release: Lake Tekapo

PRESS RELEASE

Lake Tekapo Holiday Park Wins ServiceIQ Best Visitor Experience Award

Lake Tekapo Motels and Holiday Park are celebrating winning the ServiceIQ Holiday Park Visitor Experience 2019 award. The award was presented by ServiceIQ at the 2019 Holiday Parks Conference & Trade Exhibition in Wellington.

12 Holiday Parks around New Zealand were nominated for the award. ServiceIQ spokesperson commented “We were impressed by Lake Tekapo Motels and Holiday Park’s continuous commitment to staff training and career progression. The team have completed a number of qualifications on-job and are working to complete additional courses. It’s great to see the park take steps to professionalise the hospitality industry more”.

Campground Manager Andrea Cox was thrilled to see the team’s efforts recognised. She comments “We are invested in our staff and strive to constantly upskill and provide the best experience for visitors. Our philosophy is simple—nothing is a problem and we promote a family-friendly culture for our staff and guests, always remembering to be kind and helpful.”

Alongside customer service, over the last 15 years Lake Tekapo Motels and Holiday Park have also invested in their accommodation offering including the introduction of glamping tents, new lakeside cabins, upgraded campsite facilities and a dedicated backpacker lodge.

ENDS




