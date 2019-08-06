Kate Wright Finalist for Outstanding Solo Entrepreneur



Auckland Business Mentor Kate Wright Delighted at Being Named Finalist for Outstanding Solo Entrepreneur in Network New Zealand Business Awards

AUCKLAND online business development coach and BMNZ mentor, Kate Wright from Intentio Business Design was thrilled to find out she was named a finalist in the Outstanding Solo Entrepreneur category in the Network NZ Business Awards recently.



The Awards recognise and celebrate outstanding New Zealand SME Businesses and their achievements.



“I’m delighted to have been named as a finalist in the first round of the NNZ awards” said Wright “I’m incredibly proud of the work I do to help female entrepreneurs make their business dreams a reality, and being selected as a finalist alongside the other impressive small kiwi businesses is the icing on the cake of life!”

Wright uses her expertise to help her coaching clients with set up a strong business foundation, choose the right business model to achieve their goals, figure out their digital marketing strategy, sell without sleaze, increase sales, optimise systems, create delightful customer experiences.

“I help people who are amazing at what they do, tackle the business side of the business. Although we're each expert at what we do, most of us have never been taught specific 'business' skills. So I'm the business plug-in”, Wright said.



Wright helps working women who want to leave their 9-5 job create a step by step transition plan so they can safely go from employee to business owner.







“While it’s wonderful to be recognised for the work I do, what matters most to me is seeing my clients flourish, and helping business owners to achieve their goals” Wright added “being a woman in business is certainly an adventure, and I will continue to do all I can to help other women take their dream from idea or side hustle to blazing full time business”.

Every finalist is now in the running for the People’s Choice award. Voting is open until 8pm 11th August 2019. You can vote for up to 3 finalists for People’s Choice, click the link below to cast your vote for Intentio Business Design. https://networknzawards.co.nz/vote

Winners will be selected and announced at an awards ceremony on Saturday 17th August at The Common in Auckland (and live streamed online). The winners of the categories will all be in the running for the overall Network NZ Business of the Year SupremeAward, walking away with a prize package valued at over $15,000.

Kate Wright shows us what’s possible with hard work and determination, and illustrates that local businesses can succeed, and get recognised for their achievements. Make sure that you’re putting yourself forward for awards, as you too could be recognised! The Network NZ Business Awards are held every year, so it could be your turn in 2020!

