Air New Zealand celebrates its suppliers



Air New Zealand has celebrated its suppliers at its inaugural Tūhono Supplier Awards in Auckland overnight.

Air New Zealand Chief Executive Officer Christopher Luxon says the event was a great way to celebrate the contributions of many of the airline’s suppliers over the past 12 months.

“Air New Zealand has more than 4,000 suppliers who are each a vital part of our extended enterprise. We’ve been on a journey with them over the past couple of years, looking at ways we can work better together and grow our partnerships. The awards were a fantastic way to celebrate their contributions to our business and the work we’ve done together in partnership.”

Kiwi aircraft interior cabin upholsterer Flight Interiors took out the evening’s supreme award – the Tūhono Award. The company has been working with Air New Zealand for more than 30 years with recent projects including designing and manufacturing New Zealand leather seat covers for the airline’s new A320 and A321neo fleet and making enhancements to the Economy Skycouch infant harness, belt and pod for the airline’s youngest customers.

“Flight Interiors are a fantastic partner which, in addition to providing exemplary operational support to the airline, also demonstrates a high level of ingenuity and ‘can do’ when it comes to developing new innovations to help us continually improve the experience we deliver to our customers.”

Air New Zealand’s supply chain has evolved in recent years with a focus on strong supplier partnerships based on shared values and objectives and a deep commitment to sustainable procurement with the airline working to gain greater visibility and assurance across its complex supply chain.







“We have an annual spend of more than $1.1 billion* across our global supply chain which means we have a massive opportunity and responsibility to advance sustainability through our procurement practices.

“In this vein we launched a Supplier Code of Conduct in 2015, based on the United Nations Global Compact principles, to ensure a shared commitment to similar social and environmental goals and ethical conduct. Our suppliers support Air New Zealand’s sustainability outcomes by focusing their own supply chains on initiatives such as eliminating waste from source and by innovating products to remove weight from flight,” says Mr Luxon.

Air New Zealand’s inaugural Tūhono Supplier Awards winners are:

• Customer Commitment or Impact Award

For a supplier which has made an outstanding contribution to Air New Zealand’s customer experience.

Winner: Concentrix

Concentrix has been the airline’s New Zealand-based contact centre partner for six years.

• Operational Excellence Award

For a supplier which has made a strong contribution to Air New Zealand’s operational performance.

Winner: Michelin Australia

Michelin Australia has been the airline’s predominant aviation tyre provider since 2007.

• Innovation Award

For a supplier which has created, driven and delivered innovation, value and efficiencies over and above contracted arrangement.

Winner: Flight Interiors

Flight Interiors has been supplying and managing soft furnishings for Air New Zealand’s aircraft interiors for more than 30 years.

• Sustainability & Ethical Practices Award

For a supplier which has carried out outstanding sustainability and ethical work which has enhanced Air New Zealand’s sustainability performance.

Winner: Ecoware

Ecoware provides low impact, compostable packaging and has developed sustainable inflight products for the airline.

• Regional Partnership Award

For a New Zealand based supplier which consistently demonstrates high performance, as well as punches above its weight to supercharge the success of New Zealand’s regions.

Winner: JNP Aviation

JNP Aviation supports the airline’s ramp and front of house operations in several regional airports the airline serves.

• Best International Partnership Award

For a partnership with an international supplier that has unlocked mutual value for both the supplier and Air New Zealand through strategic alignment and delivery of key initiatives.

Winner: ST Engineering Aerospace

ST Engineering Aerospace has provided aircraft maintenance services to the airline since 2012.

• Best New Zealand Partnership Award

For a partnership with a New Zealand based supplier that has unlocked mutual value for both the supplier and Air New Zealand through strategic alignment and delivery of key initiatives.

Winner: Villa Maria

Villa Maria has been Air New Zealand’s exclusive wine partner for its lounges and Premium Economy and Economy cabins for the past four years.

• Tūhono Award

The supreme award with the winner selected from among the individual category award winners. For the supplier which has demonstrated commitment to its relationship with Air New Zealand by regularly stepping up and ‘Going Beyond’ for the airline.

Winner: Flight Interiors

You can read more about sustainable procurement at Air New Zealand online at airnewzealand.co.nz/sustainability.

