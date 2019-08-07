Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Property Coaches Focus on 'Free'

Wednesday, 7 August 2019
Press Release: Opes Partners

A property investment coaching and advisory firm in Christchurch has found success with its 'focus on free' strategy.

Last night over 150 investors crowded into the Crowne Plaza to hear from Tony Mounce of Tony Mounce Mortgages and Insurance and Andrew Nicol of Opes Partners.

A similar crowd is expected to attend a second seminar tonight.

According to Nicol, the company's focus on freely giving away information is key to the success of the events.

"People really appreciate that they can turn up to a free event and get this information. On top of that, we're getting feedback that the audience loves the other free resources that are on offer."

Opes Partners have recently released a free "Epic Guide to Property Investment in NZ," a 16,000-word guide to investing in the New Zealand real estate market.

They have also released a free online video course and seminar, which includes 60 minutes of video content, split across 15 lessons. The course also contains five property investment mini-tests, three property calculators and two quizzes.

"While it might seem counter-intuitive to give away so much for free," Nicol says, "we believe it's the right thing to do."

Nicol says that if potential property investors want to try their hand at investing in property themselves – without Opes – then all power to them. "At least they are doing something."

"New Zealand has a massive retirement problem. We are at real risk that not only will we have a working-poor in New Zealand; we'll also have a retiring-poor."

The New Zealand super annuation for a couple living in their own home is $600 a week, after-tax. That's just $31,200 per year.

Opes Partners host property investment seminars around the country each year.



