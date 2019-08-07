Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

The Grille by Eichardt's serves up new head chef and manager

Wednesday, 7 August 2019, 5:06 pm
Press Release: The Grille

Maintaining its position as Queenstown’s premier dining destination, Imperium Collection’s The Grille by Eichardt’s welcomes two highly skilled members to its consortium.

Serving as right-hand man to the group’s Executive Chef Will Eaglesfield, Oliver Xie has taken rein as Head Chef.

With over fifteen years’ experience under his belt, Xie will bring a wealth of gastronomical knowledge to the South Island, having previously held key culinary positions at Auckland’s renowned Oyster & Chop by Darren Lim, Giraffe by Simon Gault and Darren Lim, Euro Bar, Jervois Steak House and the Hilton’s FISH Restaurant to name a few.

Guests from near and afar can expect flawlessly executed dishes that showcase the produce and flavours of the Central Otago region, created with modern flair.

Front of house, Martial Passignat (formerly of Sofitel Queenstown) has been assigned to Restaurant Manager, ensuring The Grille runs seamlessly and diners are greeted with exemplary service honed in his native France.

Crafting his food and beverage nous at Burgundy’s Michelin starred Restaurant Le Charlemagne and La Villa Florentine in Lyon, before furthering his experience in key tourism destinations across the globe (Corsica, Freycinet Tasmania and Bora Bora), Martial is equipped to deliver sophistication and know-how in fast-paced environments.

With Queenstown’s peak season now running year-round, Imperium Collection Group Manager James Cavanagh looks forward to raising the bar once more.

“It’s important to keep evolving in the fast-paced food and beverage world and we are very excited to have two new, highly skilled and passionate team members join our team. Each will bring a fresh perspective to the restaurant.”


www.eichardtsdining.com/thegrille/



© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from The Grille on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

0.5 Percent Cut: Official Cash Rate Reduced To 1 Percent

The Official Cash Rate (OCR) is reduced to 1.0 percent. The Monetary Policy Committee agreed that a lower OCR is necessary to continue to meet its employment and inflation objectives. More>>

ALSO:

Wages Up, Jobs Up: Unemployment Falls To 11-Year Low

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 3.9 percent in the June 2019 quarter, down from 4.2 percent in the March 2019 quarter, Stats NZ said today. More>>

ALSO:

Trade War: US Treasury Designates China As A Currency Manipulator

"Secretary Mnuchin, under the auspices of President Trump, has today determined that China is a Currency Manipulator." More>>

ALSO:

Gee Whiz: Vodafone To Switch On 5G In December

Vodafone New Zealand, owned by Infratil and Brookfield Asset Management as of today, plans to switch on a 5G network in Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch and Queenstown in December. More>>

ALSO:

Subway In Inspectorate Spotlight: Franchise Ignored Employment Warnings

The Employment Relations Authority (ERA) has ordered Healthtop Limited trading as Subway Dargaville, to pay nearly $10,000 in penalties and costs for breaches of the Holidays Act, and failure to comply with a Labour Inspectorate improvement notice. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 