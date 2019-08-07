The Grille by Eichardt's serves up new head chef and manager

Maintaining its position as Queenstown’s premier dining destination, Imperium Collection’s The Grille by Eichardt’s welcomes two highly skilled members to its consortium.

Serving as right-hand man to the group’s Executive Chef Will Eaglesfield, Oliver Xie has taken rein as Head Chef.

With over fifteen years’ experience under his belt, Xie will bring a wealth of gastronomical knowledge to the South Island, having previously held key culinary positions at Auckland’s renowned Oyster & Chop by Darren Lim, Giraffe by Simon Gault and Darren Lim, Euro Bar, Jervois Steak House and the Hilton’s FISH Restaurant to name a few.

Guests from near and afar can expect flawlessly executed dishes that showcase the produce and flavours of the Central Otago region, created with modern flair.

Front of house, Martial Passignat (formerly of Sofitel Queenstown) has been assigned to Restaurant Manager, ensuring The Grille runs seamlessly and diners are greeted with exemplary service honed in his native France.

Crafting his food and beverage nous at Burgundy’s Michelin starred Restaurant Le Charlemagne and La Villa Florentine in Lyon, before furthering his experience in key tourism destinations across the globe (Corsica, Freycinet Tasmania and Bora Bora), Martial is equipped to deliver sophistication and know-how in fast-paced environments.

With Queenstown’s peak season now running year-round, Imperium Collection Group Manager James Cavanagh looks forward to raising the bar once more.

“It’s important to keep evolving in the fast-paced food and beverage world and we are very excited to have two new, highly skilled and passionate team members join our team. Each will bring a fresh perspective to the restaurant.”



www.eichardtsdining.com/thegrille/









