Westpac NZ interest rate changes

Westpac NZ can advise changes to the following interest rates:

Deposits

· Bonus interest for Westpac Bonus Saver and Westpac Bonus Saver PIE has been reduced by 40bps to 1.35%pa. Base interest has been reduced by 5bps to 0.05%. The total available rate will now be 1.40%. This change will become effective on Monday August 12.

· Our 32 day Notice Saver interest rate has been reduced by 40bps to 2.00%pa. This change will become effective on Monday August 12.







