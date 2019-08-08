Staff and societal wellbeing a key driver in business awards

This year’s finalists in The Westpac Champion Business Awards are all examples of highly adaptive, responsive and innovative local organisations, says Champion Canterbury Ltd Chair and Canterbury Employers’ Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive Leeann Watson.

Award finalists in each of the 14 categories were announced at a function at the Ara Institute of Canterbury this evening. The group represented a diverse range of sectors, including agriculture, aviation, conservation, construction, healthcare, social services, and tourism.

"The top entries across all categories demonstrated an increasingly agile focus in their business operations, which has become vital to succeed in Canterbury’s dynamic and rapidly evolving business environment," says Ms Watson.

"There was also a clear trend of innovation and optimism in the entries, as well as a very strong ‘people’ focus, with businesses clearly seeking to focus on staff and societal wellbeing as a measurement of what success is."

Ms Watson says the Community Impact and Business for Good categories continued to increase in popularity this year, indicating the growing importance of the triple bottom line measurement.

"Increasingly, we’re seeing that what defines success is not just about earning a living, it’s also about what positive difference enterprises can make above and beyond that. It also shows the potential for every business to create meaningful social and environmental change and from this to grow, innovate and transform."







Westpac General Manager of Commercial, Corporate and Institutional, Karen Silk says the finalists represent a business community that continues to go from strength to strength.

"Westpac has been a partner of these awards for a number of years, and each year we continue to be impressed by the very high calibre of entries that demonstrate the innovation and resilience the region has become known for."

Final judging will take place in early September, with winners announced at the awards ceremony on Wednesday 18 September.

The Westpac Champion Business Awards were established in 2003 and continue to recognise and celebrate business success in the Canterbury region. The awards are a wholly owned subsidiary of the Canterbury Employers’ Chamber of Commerce.

2019 Westpac Champion Business Awards Finalists:

Champion Service Delivery - Small Enterprise: Mount Cook Ski Planes & Helicopters, NV Interactive, The Cyclery

Christchurch Casino Champion Service Delivery - Medium / Large Enterprise: Balance Cargo, ENGEO Limited, Christchurch Engine Centre

Champion Producer/Manufacturer - Small Enterprise: Berkano Foods Ltd, Totalspan North Canterbury, Tuatara Structures

Champion Producer/Manufacturer - Medium / Large Enterprise: Barker Fruit Processors Ltd, Enatel, Enztec

Christchurch Airport Champion Emerging Exporter: Eagle Protect, Jeuneora, Taska Prosthetics

Lyttelton Port Company Champion Exporter - Medium / Large Enterprise: Enztec, Natural Pet Food Group, The New Zealand Merino Company Limited

ChristchurchNZ Champion Innovation: Enatel, Ethique, NV Play

Rata Foundation Champion Community Impact - Small Enterprise: Can Do Canterbury, Volunteering Canterbury, YWCA Christchurch

The Press Champion Community Impact - Medium / Large Enterprise: Cholmondeley Children's Centre, Christchurch Methodist Mission, The Christchurch City Mission

Christchurch City Council Business For Good: Medsalv, Switched On Group, Trees for Canterbury

ACC Champion Workplace Safety: C W F Hamilton & Co Ltd, GCH Aviation, Ruralco

Ara Institute of Canterbury Champion Workplace: Canterbury District Health Board, GCH Aviation, Inde Technology Ltd

Wynn Williams Champion Emerging Business: Jeuneora, Orbica, Taska Prosthetics

Champion Emerging Leader: Andrea Brewster (Brewster & Associates), Anton Matthews (FUSH), Katherine Shepherd (Link Business, Christchurch)





