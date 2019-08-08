A digital leadership position for Aurecon being awarded



Global engineering, design, and advisory company Aurecon has become one of the first organisations globally to achieve the BSI KitemarkTM certification for Building Information Modelling (BIM) in Design to the new international standards ISO 19650-1 and ISO 19650-2.

British Standards Institution (BSI) Kitemark certification is the international benchmark for excellence in digital engineering and project delivery. The new standards provide recommendations for the organisation of information about design and engineering works using BIM.

Aurecon is the only consulting business in Australia to have achieved certification based on the standard, which demonstrates the quality of its digital engineering and advisory capabilities.

Aurecon’s Digital Leader for Infrastructure Will Hackney led the company’s certification process and said that by undertaking the certification Aurecon had taken a digital leadership position.

“We as a business have chosen to do this ourselves as we are seeing this becoming more and more important to our clients and government,” Mr Hackney said.

“Today’s problems require us to come up with tomorrow’s digital solutions so this certification won’t just stop here. It’s a key part of our journey to transform the way we engineer, design and advise so that our clients and the communities they work in have absolute confidence that the infrastructure they build and use is future-proofed.







“The digital information models will be the legacy that we deliver for the infrastructure we design and manage; increasing certainty and reducing their risk related to built assets.

“Our team is absolutely delighted to have achieved the BSI KitemarkTM certification. This has been a detailed and rigorous process and we have worked hard to get there.”

ISO 19650-1:2018 and ISO 19650-2:2018 are the new international standards for managing information over the delivery phase of a built asset using BIM, which frame the principles of BS 1192:2007 and PAS 1192-2:2013 (capital/delivery phase) standards for digital engineering globally.

BIM is an increasingly important part of the global design marketplace. It is a collaborative way of working that uses digital technologies to enable more efficient methods of design and engineering.

The publication of ISO 19650 creates an opportunity for international organisations collaborating on projects to minimise wasteful activities and increase predictability around cost and time, through a common approach to the management of information. It will assist with the digital transformation of the global engineering sector and help develop internationally agreed best practice approaches.

Chris Meehan, Chief Operating Officer at BSI Group Australia & New Zealand said: “We congratulate Aurecon on being one of the first organisations globally to achieve the BSI KitemarkTM certification to the new ISO 19650 parts 1 and 2. It demonstrates Aurecon’s commitment to best practice and gives their clients confidence and assurance”.

To achieve the KitemarkTM certification to ISO 19650 parts 1 and 2, Aurecon went through an onsite audit by BSI experts to assess the delivery of projects to contract requirements, measurement and monitoring of client satisfaction against projects, and the management of the supply chain against the ISO requirements.

Aurecon’s Chief Digital Officer Dr Andrew Maher said this is very much recognition of the hard work and capability in this space to date but we recognise this is a milestone in our journey of continuous improvement in digital delivery alongside our clients and partners.

“Aurecon’s digital focus is on keeping pace with the developing digital environment and supporting our clients to be agile and connected. By being among the first companies to achieve BSI KitemarkTM certification we are leading the way,” Dr Maher said.



