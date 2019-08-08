Winning formula equals Holiday Park success



Living and breathing the ‘great training = winning visitor experience’ formula has seen Lake Tekapo Motels and Holiday Park chalk up another win: the ServiceIQ Holiday Park Visitor Experience 2019 award.

It’s a well-deserved accolade, which recognises excellence through on-job staff training. Comments on review sites back up the award:

• ‘The reception staff are very friendly and super helpful.’

• ‘We arrived late and were nicely welcomed by the reception.’

• ‘We were so impressed with the facilities, location, view, staff, etc, that we went back for another night.’

ServiceIQ Chief Executive, Andrew McSweeney, is impressed by Lake Tekapo Motels and Holiday Park’s continuous commitment to staff training and career progression.

“The team has completed several ServiceIQ on-job qualifications and are working to complete additional training programmes. It’s great to see the park committed to joining us on the journey to further professionalise New Zealand’s economically and socially vital hospitality industry.”

Campground Manager, Andrea Cox, is thrilled to see the team’s efforts recognised.

“We are invested in our staff and strive to constantly up-skill and provide the best experience for visitors. Our philosophy is simple: nothing is a problem and we promote a family-friendly culture for our staff and guests, always remembering to be kind and helpful.”

Alongside customer service, over the last 15 years Lake Tekapo Motels and Holiday Park has also invested in their accommodation offering including the introduction of glamping tents, new lakeside cabins, upgraded campsite facilities and a dedicated backpacker lodge.

The ServiceIQ Holiday Park Visitor Experience 2019 award was presented at the Holiday Parks Conference & Trade Exhibition.







