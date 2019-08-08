Vodafone unveils next-level power

Thursday August 8, 2019



Vodafone unveils next-level power with the Samsung Galaxy Note10 and Note10+



Vodafone is urging customers to get in quick to take advantage of next-level power with an awesome pre-sales offer ahead of the official Samsung Galaxy Note10 and Note10+ launch.

For the first time ever, you can choose the Note size that fits you best – 6.3” and 6.8” for those wanting a larger screen. Both sizes feature the unobtrusive, front facing camera lens and the dynamic AMOLED display that helps you see clearly, even in bright sunlight.

The highly anticipated Samsung Galaxy Note10+ 256GB is available for pre-order from 8am Friday 9 August for less than $46 per month over 36 months when you purchase interest free on eligible Vodafone plans from $59.99 per month, with a $49 upfront deposit*.

Vodafone’s Head of Terminals, Nick Roberts says the new Galaxy Note10+’s superior features are a perfect match with Vodafone’s offerings.

“With a mobile experience that’s like a laptop, a gaming console, a movie studio, and an intelligent pen all in one device, customers can use it worry-free on Vodafone’s latest mobile plans.

“The Galaxy Note10+ takes mobile memory to the next level with 256GB storage capacity. Customers who pre-order before August 23 will receive a free upgrade to the 512GB variant, worth $400, as well as save $200 off RRP when pre-ordered interest free on a $59.99 or above Open Term plan, with a $49 deposit. That’s $600 of value included,” Roberts said.







Customers who order a Samsung Galaxy Note10 during the presale period will get a free set of Samsung Galaxy Buds valued at $299, and save $201 off RRP when pre-ordered interest free on a $59.99 or above Open Term plan, with a $49 deposit.

The Samsung Galaxy Note10 and Note10+ 256GB are available in two stunning colours: Aura Glow and Aura Black, and will be available in store from August 23.

Head to https://www.vodafone.co.nz/samsung-galaxy/ for more information on the pre-sale offer, pricing and data plans.





