Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Vodafone unveils next-level power

Thursday, 8 August 2019, 10:35 am
Press Release: Vodafone

Thursday August 8, 2019


Vodafone unveils next-level power with the Samsung Galaxy Note10 and Note10+

Devices
Vodafone is urging customers to get in quick to take advantage of next-level power with an awesome pre-sales offer ahead of the official Samsung Galaxy Note10 and Note10+ launch.

For the first time ever, you can choose the Note size that fits you best – 6.3” and 6.8” for those wanting a larger screen. Both sizes feature the unobtrusive, front facing camera lens and the dynamic AMOLED display that helps you see clearly, even in bright sunlight.

The highly anticipated Samsung Galaxy Note10+ 256GB is available for pre-order from 8am Friday 9 August for less than $46 per month over 36 months when you purchase interest free on eligible Vodafone plans from $59.99 per month, with a $49 upfront deposit*.

Vodafone’s Head of Terminals, Nick Roberts says the new Galaxy Note10+’s superior features are a perfect match with Vodafone’s offerings.

“With a mobile experience that’s like a laptop, a gaming console, a movie studio, and an intelligent pen all in one device, customers can use it worry-free on Vodafone’s latest mobile plans.

“The Galaxy Note10+ takes mobile memory to the next level with 256GB storage capacity. Customers who pre-order before August 23 will receive a free upgrade to the 512GB variant, worth $400, as well as save $200 off RRP when pre-ordered interest free on a $59.99 or above Open Term plan, with a $49 deposit. That’s $600 of value included,” Roberts said.



Customers who order a Samsung Galaxy Note10 during the presale period will get a free set of Samsung Galaxy Buds valued at $299, and save $201 off RRP when pre-ordered interest free on a $59.99 or above Open Term plan, with a $49 deposit.

The Samsung Galaxy Note10 and Note10+ 256GB are available in two stunning colours: Aura Glow and Aura Black, and will be available in store from August 23.

Head to https://www.vodafone.co.nz/samsung-galaxy/ for more information on the pre-sale offer, pricing and data plans.


Notes to editors:
*Plan and Interest Free Pricing:


Eligible Plans Device RRP IFP Term Monthly Amount Upfront Payment
Consumer Open Term Plans $59.99 and above Samsung Galaxy Note10 256GB
(Plus Free Galaxy Buds) $1699$1498 12m $120.75 $49
24m $60.38
36m $40.25
Samsung Galaxy Note10+256GB
(Free upgrade as below) $1899
$1699 Free Upgrade to 512GB
as below
Samsung Galaxy Note10+512GB
(Presale upgrade only) $2299
$1699 12m $137.50
24m $68.75
36m $45.83


Our launch Presale offers are valid 9am 8 August 2019 to 11:59pm 22 August 2019:
• Save $201 off the Samsung Galaxy Note10 and $200 off the Samsung Galaxy Note10+ with Interest Free on Consumer and Business $59.99 plan open term and above
• All customers who order a Samsung Galaxy Note10 during the presale period will also get a FREE Samsung Galaxy Buds (valued at $299).
• All customers who order a Samsung Galaxy Note10+ during the presale period will also get a FREE memory upgrade from 256GB to 512GB (valued at $400).

Outright Pricing:
Device Colour RRP
Samsung Galaxy Note10 256GB Aura Glow $1699
Aura Black
Samsung Galaxy Note10+ 256GB (this will be 512GB during presale only) Aura Glow $1899
Aura Black

ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Vodafone on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Trade War: US Treasury Designates China As A Currency Manipulator

"Secretary Mnuchin, under the auspices of President Trump, has today determined that China is a Currency Manipulator." More>>

ALSO:

Gee Whiz: Vodafone To Switch On 5G In December

Vodafone New Zealand, owned by Infratil and Brookfield Asset Management as of today, plans to switch on a 5G network in Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch and Queenstown in December. More>>

ALSO:

Subway In Inspectorate Spotlight: Franchise Ignored Employment Warnings

The Employment Relations Authority (ERA) has ordered Healthtop Limited trading as Subway Dargaville, to pay nearly $10,000 in penalties and costs for breaches of the Holidays Act, and failure to comply with a Labour Inspectorate improvement notice. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 