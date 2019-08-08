Hungry minds feed hungry kids



07 August 2019

Having breakfast and talking business may not seem like a way to fundraise for charity – but when the charity is one that feeds hungry kids, it’s easy to see the alignment and recognise it’s an opportunity to learn and grow the entire Taranaki community.

For the second year running local business advisory firm Baker Tilly Staples Rodway, with a keynote address from regional development agency Venture Taranaki, will provide Taranaki’s business community with a raft of relevant and interesting business news and information plus a snapshot of the regional economy.

“Our latest business survey shows the region is bucking the national negative trend at the moment, a reflection of the positive energy, skills and ideas that underpin our region’s enterprises,” says Venture Taranaki Chief Executive Justine Gilliland.

The event was popular with the business community in 2018 when the ticket sales went to Gabby’s Starlit Hope and funded the ‘theatre vehicle’ in the children’s ward. This year the ticket sales will go to the charity KidsCan – which works to put food in the tummies of hungry school children right across the region and nationwide.

“As an organisation that witnesses the ebb and flow of wealth and opportunity daily, we know it’s important to recognise that not everyone is in the same financial position. We have all heard how a nourished body helps kids to think and learn; so, this year we wanted to help create a more positive learning environment for tomorrows leaders,” says Daimon Stewart, Director Business Advisory Services.







As well as a regional overview, local business leaders will have the opportunity to learn about recent legislative changes in employment law, they’ll learn about how recent tax changes might affect their business and get an understanding of the impact cloud technology has had on business privacy and security.

This is all valuable information to anyone running a business, and it’s also a great opportunity to support the entire Taranaki regions economic growth. “I’m looking forward to sharing insights of what’s happening both at regional level and in terms of Venture Taranaki’s work to maintain our region’s momentum,” says Justine.

The team at Baker Tilly Staples Rodway are also keen to share their knowledge and open opportunities to strengthen the wider Taranaki community; so, they’re encouraging all business owners and managers to head along for breakfast knowing that not only will you learn something new, but your investment will help feed and support the next generation of entrepreneurs, leaders and creative business minds.

"On behalf of the children who will benefit from these proceeds - thank you," KidsCan's CEO and founder Julie Chapman says. "The business leaders of the future are sitting in classrooms we support right now. They have the same potential and talent as any child - but they have so much more to overcome before they can succeed. Kids simply can't learn when they're hungry and cold. So, we're levelling the playing field by providing food, raincoats, shoes and health items so they're ready to learn. Education is their ticket out of poverty."

The Taranaki Business Breakfast is on August 20th at 7.30am-9am, and tickets are $20 and available through Eventbrite.

