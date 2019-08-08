Medleaf gets green light in partnership with Creso Pharma

New Zealand medical cannabis company Medleaf Therapeutics gets the green light in partnership with Creso Pharma

Medleaf and Creso Pharma have signed a comprehensive Distribution Agreement, enabling kiwis to gain access to affordable, high quality, broad spectrum, GMP products.

Now available to the New Zealand market by GP prescription is cannaQIX 50, Creso Pharma’s proprietary buccally formulated cannabidiol (CBD) lozenge.

Medleaf are proud to be the first New Zealand medical cannabis company to successfully import product since legislation allowed.

Medleaf is pleased to announce the signing of a comprehensive Distribution Agreement with global partner Creso Pharma Limited (ASX:CPH) for the exclusive distribution of Creso’s cannaQIX 50 and 10% CBD Oil, which can be prescribed by local GP’s in New Zealand.

The Agreement, effective until 31 December 2022, emphasises building a constructive cannabis business in New Zealand and will provide further access to Creso’s increasing range of medicinal cannabis products.

Courtney Letica, CEO of Medleaf said, “Our ultimate aim is to develop a world class, New Zealand-based cannabis business with leading research and development, cultivation, extraction and product development capabilities.

After three years of patient advocacy, Medleaf Therapeutics is proud to leverage this great relationship with Creso Pharma to bring greater choice to New Zealanders. With the environmentally sustainable, outdoor sun-grown crops from PharmaCielo and great product development of Creso Pharma, this partnership will see an opportunity for New Zealanders to gain access to affordable, highest quality, broad spectrum, GMP products.”







Dr. Miri Halperin Wernli, Creso Pharma’s CEO and co-founder also expects the partnership to result in a wide span of new opportunities.

“The evolving regulatory situation in New Zealand is providing a solid foundation on which to build this close relationship with Medleaf. We’re pleased with our progress to date and encouraged to see a wide range of new opportunities opening up to bring life-improving products to patients in New Zealand”.

Medleaf shares the vision and values of it’s trusted and experienced global partner, Creso Pharma. Together, the partnership will quickly broaden the range of affordable medical cannabis products in New Zealand.





