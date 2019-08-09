Southern Cross Health Society picks up prestigious honour

9 August 2019

Southern Cross Health Society picks up prestigious Trans-Tasman innovation honour

Southern Cross Health Society was last night recognised as one of Australasia’s top 10 ‘Most Innovative Companies’ for BeingWell, its corporate health and wellness programme.

Southern Cross Health Society CEO Nick Astwick says the recognition for BeingWell demonstrates the success of the programme in supporting businesses to enhance the health and wellbeing of their employees.

“BeingWell is a digitally enabled platform for businesses. It uses health and wellness data to create personalised wellbeing programmes and provides insights into the wellbeing of employees. It’s great to be recognised for leading innovation in the health and wellbeing sector,” says Astwick.

The annual list, published by The Australian Financial Review and Boss Magazine, is based on a rigorous assessment process and independent judging, with recipients determined to be a leading innovator in their industry.

Organisations were ranked directly against their peers across 10 industry lists.

Southern Cross ranked #6 on the health industry list, from over 800 nominated organisations across Australia and New Zealand.

