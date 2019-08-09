Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Southern Cross Health Society picks up prestigious honour

Friday, 9 August 2019, 9:04 am
Press Release: Southern Cross Health Society

9 August 2019

Southern Cross Health Society picks up prestigious Trans-Tasman innovation honour

Southern Cross Health Society was last night recognised as one of Australasia’s top 10 ‘Most Innovative Companies’ for BeingWell, its corporate health and wellness programme.

Southern Cross Health Society CEO Nick Astwick says the recognition for BeingWell demonstrates the success of the programme in supporting businesses to enhance the health and wellbeing of their employees.

“BeingWell is a digitally enabled platform for businesses. It uses health and wellness data to create personalised wellbeing programmes and provides insights into the wellbeing of employees. It’s great to be recognised for leading innovation in the health and wellbeing sector,” says Astwick.

The annual list, published by The Australian Financial Review and Boss Magazine, is based on a rigorous assessment process and independent judging, with recipients determined to be a leading innovator in their industry.

Organisations were ranked directly against their peers across 10 industry lists.

Southern Cross ranked #6 on the health industry list, from over 800 nominated organisations across Australia and New Zealand.

ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Southern Cross Health Society on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Trade War: US Treasury Designates China As A Currency Manipulator

"Secretary Mnuchin, under the auspices of President Trump, has today determined that China is a Currency Manipulator." More>>

ALSO:

Gee Whiz: Vodafone To Switch On 5G In December

Vodafone New Zealand, owned by Infratil and Brookfield Asset Management as of today, plans to switch on a 5G network in Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch and Queenstown in December. More>>

ALSO:

Subway In Inspectorate Spotlight: Franchise Ignored Employment Warnings

The Employment Relations Authority (ERA) has ordered Healthtop Limited trading as Subway Dargaville, to pay nearly $10,000 in penalties and costs for breaches of the Holidays Act, and failure to comply with a Labour Inspectorate improvement notice. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 