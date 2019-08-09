Colmar Brunton appoints Behavioural Insights Director

9 August 2019



Leading market and social research company Colmar Brunton has appointed Kathryn Robinson as Behavioural Insights Director based in Wellington.

Robinson will join Colmar Brunton’s Social Research Agency that works with New Zealand public sector agencies to apply behavioural insights to improve people’s lives.

Head of Colmar Brunton Sarah Bolger said the role requires a multi-disciplined approach to applying behavioural science to research. “Kathryn has a proven track record of developing strategy and communications through using audience insight and social marketing techniques”.

Robinson was formerly Planning Partner at FCB New Zealand where she led challenging problems by spearheading behaviour change initiatives for the public sector and NGOs. Her work included projects for fire safety, youth water safety, teacher recruitment and mental health. Previously, as Strategy Director for Assignment Group, she developed brand and marketing strategies for corporates, NGOs and local government.

"I'm delighted to be joining the team at Colmar Brunton,” said Robinson. “They have long had an insider's view on what shapes New Zealand life and I’m very much looking forward to harnessing this depth of skills and understanding to create real positive change for New Zealand.

“A large part of my role will be in working closely to advise clients of their most powerful options in what can often be a quite puzzling and challenging behavioural picture. Achieving clarity on what specific change to focus on, with whom, and how that might be achieved creates a much stronger platform for communications and intervention strategies further down the track”.

Colmar Brunton is part of Kantar, WPP’s insights network covering around 100 countries. Dr Michelle Harrison, Global CEO, Public Division of Kantar says public sector agencies worldwide are increasingly using social research to find ways to make government regulation and communication more effective, and New Zealand is part of that trend. “We are pleased to welcome Kathryn and to add to the expert capability in our team for applied behavioural insight for the government and public sector.”

Colmar Brunton Wellington Director Jocelyn Rout said Kathryn’s appointment reinforces the company’s strength in understanding behavioural insights and turning those insights into effective communications and marketing to make a difference on what matters to New Zealanders.

“Kathryn will strengthen our team of outstanding public-sector specialists who use research to help achieve social goals. Our Social Research Agency has received industry recognition for the quality and effectiveness of our behaviour change research, having won the Supreme award at the 2016 NZ Research Association Effectiveness Awards and the Blue trophy at the global 2017 ESOMAR awards. As a Kantar company, we have access to international best practice in behaviour change research and strategy.”

In her personal time Robinson is a Deputy Chair of food rescue charity Kaibosh, which collects quality surplus food from businesses and provides it to community groups supporting those in need. Since it was founded in 2008, Kaibosh has rescued 1,239,619 kilograms of food, provided 3,541,769 meals and reduced carbon emissions by 964,993 kilograms.

