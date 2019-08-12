Off the Fringe Organic Hair Studio is fighting war on waste

Howick Hair Salon, Off the Fringe, has recently been awarded the Certificate of Positive Impact by Sustainable Salons for its commitment to sustainability.

Since joining the program in May 2018, Off the Fringe and its loyal clientele are striving towards zero waste and are currently keeping up to 95% of all materials used for salon services in circulation.

Over the last 12 months, Off the Fringe has achieved the following sustainability impact on their journey to zero waste:

• 33kg of paper recycled

• 46kg of metals recycled

• 42kg of plastics recycled into new packaging, outdoor furniture, landscaping supplies and underground sheeting for the NBN

• 33L of excess chemicals recycled back into water used in construction and roadworks

• 7kg of hair collected from the salon floor, which can make 6 Hair Booms and potentially clean up 23L of oil in a spill emergency

“Off the Fringe's unique footprint is one of more than 700 others who are all on this awesome mission to make salon waste history,” says Paul Frasca, Co-founder and Managing Director of Sustainable Salons. “To date, the Sustainable Salons Network across Australia and New Zealand has saved more than 350,000 kilograms of valuable resources from ending up in landfill. But without Off the Fringe's incredible dedication, this number would not be as big and certainly would not be growing!”

But Off the Fringe is not just having a positive impact on the environment – when all the salon’s metals and paper are sold for recycling, 100% of the proceeds are donated to KiwiHarvest to help feed those in need. In fact, a full head of foils provides a quarter of a meal for a hungry New Zealander! To date, 95,200 meals have been provided for those in need across NZ and OZ.

Plus, the salon is part of the largest network of ponytail donations in the Southern Hemisphere – more than 43,700 ponytails have been collected to help make charitable wigs for cancer and Alopecia Areata sufferers!

By actively participating in the Sustainable Salons program, Off the Fringe and its clients continue to help feed the hungry, protect the planet and grow local communities every day!



© Scoop Media

