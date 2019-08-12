Businesses find Preventative Maintenance Advice a Winner

Businesses find Preventative Maintenance Advice a Winner for Longer Life

What better way to get the most out of your valuable machine investment, than to get into the good habit of preventative hydraulic hose maintenance?

There is nothing worse than having a hydraulic hose blow at that crucial moment in the working day, setting you back hours or sometimes days.

Whilst we all know this can happen and it is hard to predict, keeping on top of your machines with preventive measures is the best approach. Actions such as hose replacement by inspecting for external cuts or abrasion and after a designated number of hours, can mean the difference between a smooth-running machine and a machine out of action.

One company is focused on helping customers turn wasted time into profit by keeping their machines fighting fit with a solution for hydraulic hose repair and preventative maintenance. This includes the tools & machinery to get machines back up and running in minimal time when a hydraulic hose does blow.

BOA Hydraulics has a hose repair and maintenance solution that gives a machine operator the tools to cut and crimp their own hydraulic hoses. This solution comes in a number of forms from a workshop set up to a off-road trailer unit called the BOApod giving you hydraulic hose repair and maintenance when and where you need it.

With preventative maintenance on hydraulic hoses you can avoid:

• Potential downtime of your machines, and extra hours to catch up

• Premature failure of the hoses

• Weeping oil at the fittings

• Unbudgeted expenses from out sourced repairers

• Excessive loss of hydraulic oil, which can effect our environment

• Other parts of the machine being affected by blown hoses

BOA Director Simon Boakes said they knew the industry had a significant problem, so they wanted to fix it.

“Many of BOA’s customers report back that they have made significant savings across all their machines and profits are up by using their BOA cutting and crimping machines to make replacement hoses and working to a preventative maintenance programme.”

BOA not only supplies the Hydraulic Crimping machines, but they have the expertise to help you get the right hose and fittings for the right machine and give you the best price. They source top quality hoses, like Yokohama, direct from the supplier so you benefit from those direct savings. You may use extra hoses with preventative maintenance but overall you will still save time and money.

If you would like to know more about the BOA, Preventative Hydraulic hose maintenance and what else this innovative company can offer you, visit www.boa.co.nz, email sales@boa.co.nz, or phone 0800 20 20 20.

About BOA

BOA is proud to offer cutting and crimping machinery, Yokohama & Silflo hoses and fittings, as well as innovative technology to link them together. You can rely on this three-generational company for genuine parts, quality service, and a forward-thinking approach.

Call BOA when you want to talk about repairing and maintaining your Hydraulic hoses they have the knowledge, advice and service about the best Hydraulic hoses maintenance set up for your business.

