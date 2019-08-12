Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Retail card spending dipped in July 2019

Monday, 12 August 2019, 11:10 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand

12 August 2019

Retail card spending dipped in July 2019, Stats NZ said today.

Retail card spending has been flat for most of 2019, dipping 0.1 percent in July, when adjusted for seasonal effects.

Compared with June 2019, spending fell across most retail industries. The only increase came from the fuel industry, which was up $15 million (2.7 percent).

“This increase is likely due to higher fuel prices at the pump,” retail statistics manager Sue Chapman said.

For the retail industries, the biggest falls in July were seen for durables (hardware, appliances, department stores, and pharmaceuticals) and apparel (clothing, footwear and accessories). Durables fell by $11 million (0.9 percent) and apparel fell by $10 million (3.2 percent).

Core retail spending (excluding vehicle-related industries) fell 0.5 percent in July, after a 0.3 percent rise in June.

The total value of electronic card spending, including the two non-retail categories (services and non-retail), fell 0.3 percent in July, following no change in June 2019. The non-retail category includes travel, health, and wholesaling.

In actual terms, retail spending using electronic cards was $5.2 billion, up 1.6 percent ($84 million) from July 2018.

Values are only available at the national level, and are not adjusted for price changes.

The Government Statistician authorises all statistics and data we publish.

For more information about these statistics:
• Visit Electronic card transactions: July 2019
• See CSV files for download


ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Statistics New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Earnings Update: Fonterra Sees Up To $675m Loss On Writedowns

“While the Co-op’s FY19 underlying earnings range is within the current guidance of 10-15 cents per share, when you take into consideration these likely write-downs, we expect to make a reported loss of $590-675 million this year, which is a 37 to 42 cent loss per share." More>>

ALSO:

Product Stewardship: Govt Takes More Action To Reduce Waste

The Government is proposing a new way to deal with environmentally harmful products before they become waste, including plastic packing and bottles, as part of a wider plan to reduce the amount of rubbish ending up in landfills. More>>

ALSO:

IPCC Climate And Land Report: Meat A Problem

WWF: “This report sends a clear message that the way we currently use land is contributing to climate change, while also undermining the land’s ability to support people and nature." More>>

ALSO:

0.5 Percent Cut: Official Cash Rate Reduced To 1 Percent

The Official Cash Rate (OCR) is reduced to 1.0 percent. The Monetary Policy Committee agreed that a lower OCR is necessary to continue to meet its employment and inflation objectives. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 