Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Hallenstein Glasson says FY profit edges up

Monday, 12 August 2019, 1:11 pm
Article: BusinessDesk

Hallenstein Glasson says FY profit edges up as Glassons maintains sales growth


By Paul McBeth

Aug. 12 (BusinessDesk) - Hallenstein Glasson Holdings said annual profit rose about 2 percent as its womenswear chain maintained sales momentum on both sides of the Tasman but its menswear stores struggled.

The company said net profit was $27.7-28.2 million in the 12 months ended Aug. 1, with sales up 3.3 percent at $286.7 million. Last week, the retailer said it will also book a $1.1 million gain on the sale of a downtown Wellington property.

"Sales growth was maintained throughout the second half of the year for both Glassons New Zealand and Glassons Australia but Hallenstein Brothers experienced a tougher season with sales and margin down on the year," group managing director Mary Devine said in a statement.

When reporting its first-half result in March, the clothing retailer said winter season sales were encouraging, but warned the trading environment remained challenging.

Devine said the retailer's balance sheet and projected cash flows remain strong, and that stock levels remain well managed.

When taking over the reins in April, she was tasked with continuing to build digital customer engagement, controlling costs, and improving market share in New Zealand and Australia. E-commerce accounted for 14 percent of group sales in the first half.

Like other apparel chains, Hallenstein Glasson has had to contend with increasingly strong competition from cheaper online rivals such as Asos and it ditched its Storm branded stores in 2018 to focus on its two namesake brands.

The shares are up 1.7 percent at $5.39 and have climbed 29 percent so far this year, outpacing a 21 percent increase on the S&P/NZX All Index over the same period.

(BusinessDesk)

ends

© Scoop Media

BusinessDesk

BusinessDesk

Independent, Trustworthy New Zealand Business News

The Wellington-based BusinessDesk team provides a daily news feed for a serious business audience.

Contact BusinessDesk

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Earnings Update: Fonterra Sees Up To $675m Loss On Writedowns

“While the Co-op’s FY19 underlying earnings range is within the current guidance of 10-15 cents per share, when you take into consideration these likely write-downs, we expect to make a reported loss of $590-675 million this year, which is a 37 to 42 cent loss per share." More>>

ALSO:

Product Stewardship: Govt Takes More Action To Reduce Waste

The Government is proposing a new way to deal with environmentally harmful products before they become waste, including plastic packing and bottles, as part of a wider plan to reduce the amount of rubbish ending up in landfills. More>>

ALSO:

IPCC Climate And Land Report: Meat A Problem

WWF: “This report sends a clear message that the way we currently use land is contributing to climate change, while also undermining the land’s ability to support people and nature." More>>

ALSO:

0.5 Percent Cut: Official Cash Rate Reduced To 1 Percent

The Official Cash Rate (OCR) is reduced to 1.0 percent. The Monetary Policy Committee agreed that a lower OCR is necessary to continue to meet its employment and inflation objectives. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 