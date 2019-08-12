Tainui Group Holdings Announces Inaugural ‘Future Director’

Tainui Group Holdings Announces Inaugural ‘Future Director’

12 August 2019

Tainui Group Holdings (TGH) has today announced the first ‘Future Director’ to be appointed under Te Ohu Amorangi,its new Future Director programme.

The inaugural appointee is Lee Taharangi Gray (Waikato, Ngaati Maniapoto, Ngaati Apakura, Ngaati Raukawa, Ngaai Te Rangi, Kahungunu), who is a Partner and Head of Maaori Business at Deloitte.

TGH Chairman Sir Henry van der Heyden says Lee’s appointment was the next step in the company’s efforts to foster talented tribal future commercial governors for the iwi.

“Te Ohu Amorangi will enable Lee to gain valuable commercial governance experience and further build on his track record of supporting Maaori organisations in their growth aspirations and his experience developing businesses in line with kaupapa Maaori values,” says Sir Henry.

Te Ohu Amorangi aims to grow and develop future director talent within Waikato-Tainui, allowing for institutional knowledge and company strategy to be shared and understood, while supporting the growth of governance capability within iwi members.

Lee Taharangi Gray says he is humbled to be the first future director appointed under the programme.

“I look forward to gaining a deeper understanding of the direction of travel of Tainui Group Holdings and learning how I can apply my skills to help build the commercial assets of my iwi,” Lee says.

Parekawhia McLean, Chair of Te Whakakitenga o Waikato (the iwi parliament) and Rukumoana Schaafhausen, Chair of Te Arataura (the iwi executive committee) welcome Mr Gray’s appointment and the impact Te Ohu Amorangi has already had.

“That Te Ohu Amorangi received 47 applications speaks to the range of emerging talent within Waikato-Tainui, which we look forward to nurturing in the future,” says Parekawhia.

“We are excited by the fresh ideas and commercial skills that Lee will bring to Tainui Group Holdings whilst also supporting an iwi member in developing their governance skills,” says Rukumoana.

Lee has a strong commercial background including previous experience as Financial Controller for an ASX-listed organisation and a committee member and advisor to Ngaai Te Rangi Settlement Trust Investment Board as well as being the former Chairman of Titahi Bay Kohanga Reo. Lee lives in Rotorua and will commence the two-year Te Ohu Amorangi programme from August 2019.

Now in its 16th year since establishment, TGH manages around $950 million of assets. Major projects currently include the development of the 480-hectare Ruakura inland port and logistics hub and construction of the Te Arikinui Pullman Auckland Airport Hotel with joint venture partner Auckland Airport.

