New partnership supports tourism industry sustainability

New partnership supports tourism industry environmental sustainability

A new partnership between Tourism Industry Aotearoa and Enviro-Mark Solutions will support tourism operators to measure, manage and reduce their climate and environmental impacts.

Enviro-Mark Solutions is the leading provider of environmental certification in New Zealand. The new partnership will see TIA members new to the Enviro-Mark®, CEMARS® or carboNZeroCertTM certification programmes benefit from a reduced fee.

Enviro-Mark Solutions will also support both TIA and TRENZ, New Zealand’s biggest annual international tourism showcase, to achieve carboNZero certification. TRENZ is managed by TIA on behalf of the Tourism Industry New Zealand Trust.

TIA Chief Executive Chris Roberts says the partnership with Enviro-Mark Solutions is exciting for TIA and the 1200 tourism operators who have signed up to the New Zealand Tourism Sustainability Commitment.

“Along with our members, TIA is on the journey to becoming more sustainable. The TSC promotes economic, community, visitor and environmental sustainability, and Enviro-Mark will be able to help our industry achieve the TSC’s environmental goals,” Mr Roberts says.

Enviro-Mark Solutions GM Sales & Marketing, Josephine Rudkin-Binks, says they offer robust internationally recognised environmental programmes suitable for organisations at every stage of their environmental sustainability journey.

“You can’t manage what you don’t measure. Having a robust baseline measurement is essential to be able to track and reduce emissions. Certification then helps you communicate to your stakeholders and provides proof of your success,” Josephine says. “We are really excited to partner with TIA. We look forward to helping the industry step up and adopt international best practice which is so important to the planet and New Zealand’s low carbon future.”





KEY FACTS • Tourism in New Zealand is a $107 million per day industry. Tourism delivers around $44 million in foreign exchange to the New Zealand economy each day of the year. Domestic tourism contributes another $63 million in economic activity every day. • Tourism is New Zealand’s biggest export earner, contributing $16.2 billion or 20.6% of New Zealand’s foreign exchange earnings (year ended March 2018). • 13.5% of the total number of people employed in New Zealand work directly or indirectly in tourism. That means 365,316 people are working in the visitor economy. • The Tourism 2025 & Beyond sustainable growth framework/Kaupapa Whakapakari Tāpoi has a vision of growing a sustainable tourism industry that benefits New Zealanders. Visit www.tia.org.nz for more information

