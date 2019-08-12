Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

How many people are considering an EV as their next vehicle?

Monday, 12 August 2019, 2:39 pm
Press Release: NZ Autocar

How many people are really considering an EV as their next vehicle?

A poll of New Zealand Autocar magazine readers challenges the findings of a recent study around electric vehicle consideration. A survey of Trade Me members boldly concluded that 74 per cent of Kiwis were considering buying an EV for their next vehicle. However a poll conducted by New Zealand Autocar asking its readers ‘Would you consider buying an EV for your next vehicle?' established that 74 per cent would not. With 796 respondents, the survey also asked why they were or weren’t considering an EV, which highlighted a few of the concerns motorists have around current electric availability.

While many respondents to the New Zealand Autocar survey said they may ‘consider’ an EV for their next vehicle, few said they would actually buy one. Many highlighted range, the high initial purchase price and current charging infrastructure as significant negative factors.

“Unfortunately an EV with a usable range is still too expensive at the moment. When/if the price falls we will look at purchasing one,” said one participant while another noted; “As much as I would love an EV, it's almost impossible to own one if you don't have off road parking and/or a garage. I'm currently renting and it's not going to be possible to charge at home.”

Those surveyed also noted a need for a time frame around the consideration period, as one commented; “There is a big difference between 'in the next 6 months' and 'the next 5 years'.”

Another said “Consider yes, though the reality is I probably would not actually purchase. There are still way too many unknowns with resale, long term cost of ownership and infrastructure”.

Some who engaged added that they thought hybrid vehicles were a better option currently without a compromise on range or towing capabilities. “Current battery tech is rapidly consuming resources. We need new tech. I'd much rather go hybrid or a plug-in. Look how popular the new Rav4 hybrid is - decent safety spec, great economy, price on a par with petrol.”

“The poll results are interesting,” says NZ Autocar editor Kyle Cassidy. “While there is momentum building in the electric vehicle market, it is still a long way off meeting the needs of most Kiwi motorists. People are skeptical around resale values and rightly concerned about a lack of charging infrastructure in this country.”

Those interested in joining the conversation can do so at facebook.com/NewZealandAutocar.


