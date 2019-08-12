Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Card spending dips in July

Monday, 12 August 2019, 2:44 pm
Article: BusinessDesk

Cautious consumers go easy on the plastic as card spending dips in July


By Victoria Young

Aug. 12 (BusinessDesk) - Seasonally-adjusted electronic card spending dipped in July by 0.1 percent after being flat in June, according to Stats NZ.

Economists had expected a 0.5 percent lift, according to the median in a Bloomberg poll. In the same month of 2018 spending had increased by 0.2 percent.

Core retail spending, excluding fuel and vehicle purchases, fell 0.5 percent after rising by 0.3 percent in June.

The biggest percentage decrease in July was for apparel, down 3.2 percent. Hospitality spending was flat.

“The soft retail result was consistent with the observed July slide in consumer confidence. What’s more, the soft housing market backdrop and disquieting global scene could still result in consumers maintaining tight control of the purse strings,” said Mark Smith, an economist at ASB Bank.

Smith added that despite encouragement from the Reserve Bank to spend money, there were a number of headwinds facing consumers. ASB expects the official cash rate to move below 1 percent by the year’s end.

Fuel was the only retail industry to report an increase, up $15 million, or 2.7 percent. It is the first increase in fuel spending in three months, with the increase "likely due to higher fuel prices at the pump,” Stats NZ retail statistics manager Sue Chapman said.

In actual terms, retail spending on electronic cards was $5.2 billion in July, up 1.6 percent or $84 million from the same month a year earlier.

Core retail spending was $4.48 billion, down 0.5 percent from a year earlier.

Cardholders made 147 million transactions across all industries in July with an average value of $49 per transaction.

(BusinessDesk)

ends

© Scoop Media

BusinessDesk

BusinessDesk

Independent, Trustworthy New Zealand Business News

The Wellington-based BusinessDesk team provides a daily news feed for a serious business audience.

Contact BusinessDesk

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Earnings Update: Fonterra Sees Up To $675m Loss On Writedowns

“While the Co-op’s FY19 underlying earnings range is within the current guidance of 10-15 cents per share, when you take into consideration these likely write-downs, we expect to make a reported loss of $590-675 million this year, which is a 37 to 42 cent loss per share." More>>

ALSO:

Product Stewardship: Govt Takes More Action To Reduce Waste

The Government is proposing a new way to deal with environmentally harmful products before they become waste, including plastic packing and bottles, as part of a wider plan to reduce the amount of rubbish ending up in landfills. More>>

ALSO:

IPCC Climate And Land Report: Meat A Problem

WWF: “This report sends a clear message that the way we currently use land is contributing to climate change, while also undermining the land’s ability to support people and nature." More>>

ALSO:

0.5 Percent Cut: Official Cash Rate Reduced To 1 Percent

The Official Cash Rate (OCR) is reduced to 1.0 percent. The Monetary Policy Committee agreed that a lower OCR is necessary to continue to meet its employment and inflation objectives. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 