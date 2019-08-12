Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Auckland’s Most Awarded Builder is Jalcon Homes… again

Monday, 12 August 2019, 2:54 pm
Press Release: Jalcon Homes

12 August 2019

Family-owned building company Jalcon Homes were once again named Auckland’s Most Awarded Builder at the 2019 Registered Master Builders House of the Year Auckland regional awards on Saturday night.

The Auckland-based company went home with 9 awards including winning the Multi-Unit category, the first time Jalcon Homes have won the category. Jalcon’s winning dwelling for the category was a contemporary terraced home in the Pine Harbour marina development (pictured). As a regional category winner, these homes will go on to be judged in the National House of the Year Awards in November.

Jalcon CEO Bruce McKinnon says the Jalcon team are thrilled with the results.

“As one of Auckland’s most active home builders, delivering between 50 and 100 houses a year, it’s great our commitment to top-quality workmanship continues to be recognised year after year.

“We are particularly pleased with winning the Multi-Unit category because it is such an important market in Auckland.”

This year, Jalcon entered two houses in the Multi-Unit Development category, “which reflects the increasingly growing high-density market, and includes apartments, duplexes and terraced-style homes,” says McKinnon.

Jalcon’s other awards included a silver in the Multi-Unit category, a silver and a bronze in the New Home $750,000-$1,000,000 category, two golds and a silver in the New Home $1,000,000 - $1,500,000 category, and a silver in the New Home $1,500,000 - $2,000,000 category.

The 9 new awards take Jalcon’s total awards from the Registered Master Builder House of the Year competition to 90, more than any other home builder in Auckland.

The Registered Master Builders House of the Year competition recognises and celebrates building excellence, workmanship and design throughout New Zealand. The awards are the premier event of the year for house builders, with all entries independently judged by the Registered Master Builders Association.

Jalcon’s 9 awards at the Auckland Registered Master Builders House of the Year competition include:

Multi-Unit category

- Hobsonville, Silver

- Pine Harbour, Gold and Category

New Home $750,000 - $1,000,000

- Ellerslie, Silver

- Point Wells, Bronze

New Home $1,000,000 - $1,500,000

- Beachlands, Gold

- Howick, Silver

- Westmere, Gold

New Home $1,500,000 - $2,000,000

- Whitford, Silver

More results can be viewed here: https://houseoftheyear.co.nz/results/list/#?year=2019®ion=67032

About Jalcon:

Jalcon have been dedicated to designing and building quality homes in Auckland for more than 25 years. To date they have won 90 awards at the Registered Master Builders House of the Year competition. With innovative architectural designers who think outside the square, builders who take a genuine interest in the design process, project managers who are personally committed to meeting agreed budgets and timeframes and interior designers who help craft a home’s design right from initial concepts, the end goal is always providing a bespoke design that’s been built by people who care. Proudly family-owned, Jalcon take full responsibility for every aspect of a home’s creation, a commitment that’s backed by some of the best guarantees in the industry, including a Jalcon 15-year Weathertight Warranty and a 10-year Master Build Guarantee.

https://www.jalcon.co.nz/

-Ends-


© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Jalcon Homes on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Earnings Update: Fonterra Sees Up To $675m Loss On Writedowns

“While the Co-op’s FY19 underlying earnings range is within the current guidance of 10-15 cents per share, when you take into consideration these likely write-downs, we expect to make a reported loss of $590-675 million this year, which is a 37 to 42 cent loss per share." More>>

ALSO:

Product Stewardship: Govt Takes More Action To Reduce Waste

The Government is proposing a new way to deal with environmentally harmful products before they become waste, including plastic packing and bottles, as part of a wider plan to reduce the amount of rubbish ending up in landfills. More>>

ALSO:

IPCC Climate And Land Report: Meat A Problem

WWF: “This report sends a clear message that the way we currently use land is contributing to climate change, while also undermining the land’s ability to support people and nature." More>>

ALSO:

0.5 Percent Cut: Official Cash Rate Reduced To 1 Percent

The Official Cash Rate (OCR) is reduced to 1.0 percent. The Monetary Policy Committee agreed that a lower OCR is necessary to continue to meet its employment and inflation objectives. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 