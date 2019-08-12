Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Bankruptcy application against Mainzeal’s Yan

Monday, 12 August 2019, 4:52 pm
Article: BusinessDesk

Liquidators file bankruptcy application against Mainzeal’s Yan


By Victoria Young

Aug. 12 (BusinessDesk) - The liquidators for Mainzeal say they have been forced to use bankruptcy proceedings to get $18 million out of former director Richard Yan.

While both sides are appealing the $36 million in damages awarded against several former directors of the failed construction company, Yan hasn’t yet paid or said how he will pay the $18 million he has been ordered to front up with.

Justice Francis Cooke ruled earlier this year that Yan and three other directors: Jenny Shipley, Clive Tilby and Peter Gomm were liable, with Yan to pay $18 million, and the others to split the other $18 million.

Property records indicate Yan part-owns a Remuera property with a ratings value of more than $10 million and an Epsom home valued at $4 million. He is also the sole shareholder of a company which owns Campbell Park, a 32-hectare estate near Oamaru.

BDO liquidators Andrew Bethell and Brian Mayo-Smith say in a statement that the insurer for the other three directors, QBE, has already provided security for their share of the liability.

“Mr Yan has a legal obligation to pay or secure $18 million, being his share,” said Bethell. “We have not received this money or had any acknowledgement from Mr Yan that he intends to pay. We have been left with no choice but to get a court order to file bankruptcy proceedings against him to recover the money.”

The appeals and cross-appeal are expected to be heard in the Court of Appeal early next year. The defendants deny liability, while the liquidators say the amount to pay in damages should be higher.

In a judgment dated July 12, Justice Cooke said that his original liability figure was right, despite the liquidators saying interest was not recognised properly and the director defendants saying the judge’s starting point was wrong.

Yan’s lawyers were not immediately available for comment.

(BusinessDesk)

ends

© Scoop Media

BusinessDesk

BusinessDesk

Independent, Trustworthy New Zealand Business News

The Wellington-based BusinessDesk team provides a daily news feed for a serious business audience.

Contact BusinessDesk

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Earnings Update: Fonterra Sees Up To $675m Loss On Writedowns

“While the Co-op’s FY19 underlying earnings range is within the current guidance of 10-15 cents per share, when you take into consideration these likely write-downs, we expect to make a reported loss of $590-675 million this year, which is a 37 to 42 cent loss per share." More>>

ALSO:

Product Stewardship: Govt Takes More Action To Reduce Waste

The Government is proposing a new way to deal with environmentally harmful products before they become waste, including plastic packing and bottles, as part of a wider plan to reduce the amount of rubbish ending up in landfills. More>>

ALSO:

IPCC Climate And Land Report: Meat A Problem

WWF: “This report sends a clear message that the way we currently use land is contributing to climate change, while also undermining the land’s ability to support people and nature." More>>

ALSO:

0.5 Percent Cut: Official Cash Rate Reduced To 1 Percent

The Official Cash Rate (OCR) is reduced to 1.0 percent. The Monetary Policy Committee agreed that a lower OCR is necessary to continue to meet its employment and inflation objectives. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 