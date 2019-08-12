Auckland’s Most Awarded Builder is Jalcon Homes… again

Family-owned building company Jalcon Homes were once again named Auckland’s Most Awarded Builder at the 2019 Registered Master Builders House of the Year Auckland regional awards on Saturday night.

The Auckland-based company went home with 9 awards including winning the Multi-Unit category, the first time Jalcon Homes have won the category. Jalcon’s winning dwelling for the category was a contemporary terraced home in the Pine Harbour marina development (pictured). As a regional category winner, the home will go on to be judged in the National House of the Year Awards in November.



Jalcon CEO Bruce McKinnon says the Jalcon team are thrilled with the results.

“As one of Auckland’s most active home builders, delivering between 50 and 100 houses a year, it’s great our commitment to top-quality workmanship continues to be recognised year after year.

“We are particularly pleased with winning the Multi-Unit category because it is such an important market in Auckland.”

This year, Jalcon entered two houses in the Multi-Unit Development category, “which reflects the increasingly growing high-density market, and includes apartments, duplexes and terraced-style homes,” says McKinnon.

Jalcon’s other awards included a silver in the Multi-Unit category, a silver and a bronze in the New Home $750,000-$1,000,000 category, two golds and a silver in the New Home $1,000,000 - $1,500,000 category, and a silver in the New Home $1,500,000 - $2,000,000 category.

The 9 new awards take Jalcon’s total awards from the Registered Master Builder House of the Year competition to 90, more than any other home builder in Auckland.

The Registered Master Builders House of the Year competition recognises and celebrates building excellence, workmanship and design throughout New Zealand. The awards are the premier event of the year for house builders, with all entries independently judged by the Registered Master Builders Association.

Jalcon’s 9 awards at the Auckland Registered Master Builders House of the Year competition include:

Multi-Unit category

- Hobsonville, Silver

- Pine Harbour, Gold and Category

New Home $750,000 - $1,000,000

- Ellerslie, Silver

- Point Wells, Bronze

New Home $1,000,000 - $1,500,000

- Beachlands, Gold

- Howick, Silver

- Westmere, Gold

New Home $1,500,000 - $2,000,000

- Whitford, Silver

More results can be viewed here: https://houseoftheyear.co.nz/results/list/#?year=2019®ion=67032





