Autogrow appoints new Chief Technology Officer

August 13, 2019: Autogrow has named Jonathan Morgan as its new Chief Technology Officer responsible for continuing development of their innovation utilizing the latest technology, plant biological science and artificial intelligence.

“We are very pleased to welcome Jonathan to the Autogrow family and look forward to seeing him put his talents to use to deliver world class products and customer experiences,” says CEO Darryn Keiller.

Jonathan brings to the role more than 18 years of commercial expertise in software and integrated technology solutions for customers. Leading teams in product development, continuous improvement and customer experience.

His previous role was as Ventures VP Engineering at EROAD, a global leader in road charging, compliance and telematics services across NZ, Australia and North America.

“I’m excited to join a progressive team like Autogrow who is leading disruptive innovation within the AgTech space and creating new and exciting solutions to help grow food. It’s an area I’m interested in exploring and seeing how we can make positive impacts in the pockets of farmers and on the planet,” explains Jonathan.

Over the past two years Autogrow has doubled their employee number and launched some of the most cutting-edge solutions for indoor growing including the first API (Application Programming Interface), the first SDK (Software Development Kit), the first indoor agtech hackathon – #CropsOnMars, and most recently the integrated farm management platform FarmRoad.

“It’s been a busy two years and we are only set to become bigger with more innovative solutions for farmers. Jonathan’s appointment will ensure that we continue to push forward within CEA (Controlled Environment Agriculture), an industry that is evolving at a rapid pace,” says Darryn.

Jonathan will begin his role 18 September and will be based at the Autogrow Head Office in Auckland, New Zealand.

