Abley win prestigious ACENZ INNOVATE award



The team at Abley are thrilled to win a Silver ACENZ INNOVATE project award for the Safer Journey’s Risk Assessment Tool (Mega Maps). Winners of the 2019 INNOVATE NZ Awards of Excellence were announced at a Gala Dinner held at the Christchurch Town Hall on Friday 9th August.

The INNOVATE Awards are the top engineering and consulting awards in the construction, infrastructure, built, and natural industries. They recognise excellence of achievement and are awarded for things that create a NEW level of business as usual. ACENZ Silver awards acknowledge projects which clearly demonstrate a great achievement and service to the client or for smart or innovative technology or project solutions.

Abley’s team of spatial, transportation and road safety specialists worked closely with the NZ Transport Agency to create this innovative geospatial web application that displays multiple road risk layers in a single location. The tool assists Road Controlling Authorities to undertake speed management interventions or infrastructure improvements, providing the information they need to prioritise roads where speed management will reduce deaths and serious injuries.

“My team has engaged Abley extensively over many years and have never been anything but impressed with their professionalism and enthusiasm to meet and often exceed our needs, cost effectively. The most recent work has been the delivery of the Speed Management Framework and associated mapping tool, which has not only received praise from road controlling authorities across New Zealand, but also been the basis of recognition at international conferences and has been adopted wholly or in part by Australian states. Other work Abley have delivered, including high risk analysis for rural roads, intersections, and motorcycle routes, have all recently been incorporated into the just released Safer Journeys Risk Mapping Tool.” Glenn Bunting (Manager Network Safety at the NZ Transport Agency).

New Zealand road users are the ultimate beneficiaries of this project. The implementation of speed management recommendations from Mega Maps could prevent hundreds of people from being killed or seriously injured annually.

Paul Durdin, Transportation Group Manager and Road Safety specialist at Abley says “We are honoured to have our road safety expertise recognised. As professional services consultants, our team are proud to be raising the bar of performance and innovation, to ensure we are providing the best outcomes for our clients and improving the world we live in”.

With a legacy of expertise in transportation and spatial professional services, Abley are working closely with national and international clients to facilitate proactive road safety solutions and ultimately, safer roads for all.



