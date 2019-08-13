Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

NZ dollar weighed by tensions in Hong Kong

Tuesday, 13 August 2019, 11:08 am
Article: BusinessDesk

NZ dollar weighed by tensions in Hong Kong, political turmoil in Argentina


By Rebecca Howard

Aug. 13 (BusinessDesk) - The New Zealand dollar fell as global risk appetite was dented by escalating tensions in Hong Kong and political ructions in Argentina.

The kiwi was trading at 64.46 US cents at 8am versus 64.69 US cents at 5:05pm in Wellington. The trade-weighted index was at 71.71 points from 71.88 points.

“Risk-off was the central theme of the overnight session,” said Kiwibank trader Mike Shirley, who pointed to ongoing protests in Hong Kong and political disruption in Argentina.

The Argentine peso tumbled as a centre-left candidate won an election primary as investors were spooked. According to The Guardian it fell 30 percent against the US dollar and then recovered to be around 15 percent lower.

Analysts quoted by The Guardian said the prospect of a populist left-leaning government could raise the chances of the country defaulting on its debt.

In Asia, meanwhile, ongoing protests in Hong Kong also made markets nervous with flights cancelled in and out of the country. According to CNN, Hong Kong handles around 1,100 flights daily across about 200 destinations.

“Hong Kong tensions took the limelight from trade tensions overnight, with a risk-off tone to markets as protestors in Hong Kong managed to close the airport to most flights, prompting Beijing to describe the protest actions as “terrorism,”’ said ANZ FX/Rates strategist Sandeep Parekh.

Today, investors will be watching for domestic housing data from the Real Estate Institute as well as any signs of inflation in the food price index.

The New Zealand dollar was trading at 95.42 Australian cents from 95.27, at 53.36 British pence from 53.72, at 57.49 euro cents from 57.69, at 67.89 yen from 68.17, and at 4.5488 yuan from 4.5678.

(BusinessDesk)

ends

© Scoop Media

BusinessDesk

BusinessDesk

Independent, Trustworthy New Zealand Business News

The Wellington-based BusinessDesk team provides a daily news feed for a serious business audience.

Contact BusinessDesk

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Royal Society: Calls For Overhaul Of Gene-Technology Regulations

An expert panel considering the implications of new technologies that allow much more controlled and precise ‘editing’ of genes, has concluded it’s time for an overhaul of the regulations and that there’s an urgent need for wide discussion and debate about gene editing... More>>

ALSO:

Retail: Card Spending Dips In July

Seasonally-adjusted electronic card spending dipped in July by 0.1 percent after being flat in June, according to Stats NZ. Economists had expected a 0.5 percent lift, according to the median in a Bloomberg poll. More>>

ALSO:

Product Stewardship: Govt Takes More Action To Reduce Waste

The Government is proposing a new way to deal with environmentally harmful products before they become waste, including plastic packing and bottles, as part of a wider plan to reduce the amount of rubbish ending up in landfills. More>>

ALSO:

Earnings Update: Fonterra Sees Up To $675m Loss On Writedowns

“While the Co-op’s FY19 underlying earnings range is within the current guidance of 10-15 cents per share, when you take into consideration these likely write-downs, we expect to make a reported loss of $590-675 million this year, which is a 37 to 42 cent loss per share." More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 