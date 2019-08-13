Live Nation And Ticketmaster Announce Partnership With Hertz

Live Nation And Ticketmaster Australasia Announce Partnership

With Hertz In Australia & New Zealand

AUCKLAND, NZ (Aug 13, 2019) – Live Nation and Ticketmaster Australasia, both Live Nation Entertainment companies, has announced an exclusive multi-year partnership with Hertz to become the exclusive car rental brand partner across Australia and New Zealand.

Ticketmaster and Live Nation fans in both countries will be provided with special Hertz offers. In addition, Hertz customers will have the opportunity to win tickets to their favourite Live Nation tours, gaining access to specific offers and discounts.

As part of the partnership, Live Nation has also announced they will utilise Hertz vehicle rental services to drive artists and crew to all of their tours - encompassing more than a thousand live events per annum in Australia and New Zealand.

Roger Field, CEO of Live Nation Australia, said: “Through this new strategic partnership, we’re looking forward to helping Hertz provide their valued customers with access to Live Nation’s growing entertainment portfolio of music, family and comedy tours, and events. In addition, our business will proudly use Hertz car rental services exclusively in the production of more than 1,000 live events per year in Australia and New Zealand, across hundreds of tours.”

Also commenting on the partnership, Damien Shaw, General Manager Hertz Australia and New Zealand, said: “We’re excited to be partnering with Live Nation and Ticketmaster as it provides our valued customers with exclusive and exciting offers that can be enjoyed by the whole family. Our focus is on delivering a quality service for all our loyal customers and to further enhance our customer experience. This new partnership allows us to achieve this in a fun and rewarding way.”

To kick-off the new partnership, two consumer promotions were launched in June, providing Hertz customers with the chance to win a “Golden Pass.” One lucky Hertz customer in Australia will win six double passes to any Live Nation gig and four double passes will be awarded to the winner in New Zealand. To enter, customers simply join Hertz’s free loyalty program; Gold Plus Rewards.



About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world’s leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship.

For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.

About Live Nation Australia

2018 was a record year for Live Nation Australia with some of the biggest tours in history hitting the country, including P!nk, Taylor Swift, Bruno Mars and Shania Twain. This year is set to be another big one with Red Hot Chilli Peppers, Fleetwood Mac, Maroon 5, Metallica, Childish Gambino and Post Malone already confirmed and more of the biggest names in music to be announced.



About Hertz

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., operates its brands in approximately 10,200 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and New Zealand. The Hertz Corporation is one of the largest global rental companies, and the Hertz brand is one of the most recognized in the world. Product and service initiatives such as Hertz Gold Plus Rewards, Ultimate Choice, Carfirmations, Mobile Wi-Fi and unique vehicles offered through the Adrenaline, Dream, Green and Prestige Collections set Hertz apart from the competition. Additionally, The Hertz Corporation owns the vehicle leasing and fleet management leader Donlen in the US and the Hertz 24/7 and Flexicar car sharing business in international markets, and sells vehicles through Hertz Car Sales. For more information about The Hertz Corporation, visit:www.hertz.com.

