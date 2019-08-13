Last chance to enter Microsoft NZ Partner Awards

Entries for Microsoft New Zealand Partner Awards 2019 closing soon

New Zealand, 13 August 2019 – With one more day left until entries close, Microsoft is reminding Partners to submit their stories of success before the cut-off for this year’s Microsoft NZ Partner Awards.

The NZ Partner Awards allow organisations to celebrate the hard work and great customer wins they’ve had over the past year, focusing on how the innovative use of Microsoft technology has helped their own customers achieve their goals.

Research recently conducted by Capitalis, shows that Microsoft’s extensive New Zealand Partner network includes around 2,300 companies operating in regions all around the country. “Our Partners employ more than 21,000 New Zealanders, the vast majority of them in small businesses. They are the perfect example of small Kiwi innovators making a big impact and that’s why their work deserves celebrating,” said Sarah Bowden, One Commercial Partner Director for Microsoft New Zealand.

“We hope to uncover even more unsung heroes this year. It’s not too late to enter.”

Theta, a double winner from last year’s Microsoft NZ Partner Awards, enthusiastically acknowledge the value the annual awards provide to all Microsoft Partners here in New Zealand. Theta took home the Good for Cloud Award in 2018, for its Office 365 solution for customer Emerge Aotearoa, along with the Business Applications Award for its Office 365 Field Service solution for Downer.

Emerge Aotearoa is one of New Zealand’s largest NGOs, providing communities across the country with wide ranging support for mental health issues, addiction, disability support and social housing services. Theta has worked closely with Emerge Aotearoa to implement a modern Office 365 orientated workplace that will support more than 1,000 of its staff working around the country, making the transition to the cloud more seamless and reducing the distance between patients and employees, no matter the circumstances.

Theta worked with Downer, a leading provider of integrated services across assets, infrastructure and facilities in Australia and New Zealand, to develop a new facilities maintenance solution with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Field Service.

Rob Lee, CEO at Theta said the Microsoft Partner Awards win has helped the company gain additional exposure and brought in new business opportunities. Rob encourages all partners to submit the work they are doing before the deadline.

“Being able to highlight our award has opened doors for Theta, strongly confirming our delivery credentials, and given us a compelling calling card to work with new businesses and technologies we didn’t have access to prior.”

Rob said “The Microsoft Partner Awards are an essential platform to showcase the amazing work each partner is doing throughout the country and how they are utilising Microsoft technology to do so. You get the opportunity to receive positive exposure around cutting-edge projects and nominate them for a number of relevant categories.”

Winners of this year’s Microsoft NZ Partner Awards will be given the opportunity to amplify their success with promotional materials including press templates, customised logos, web banners and inclusion in press releases, and all finalists will be acknowledged at the awards ceremony on October 17, 2019.

The submission period runs until midnight Wednesday 14th August. More information can be found atwww.msnzpartnerawards.co.nz.

