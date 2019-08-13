Yellow purchases stake in award winning agency

Yellow purchases stake in award winning agency Hype and Dexter

Yellow has today announced the purchase of a 25% stake in award-winning digital marketing agency Hype & Dexter. The partnership positions the two agencies as a powerhouse resource available to SMEs in New Zealand and is the second acquisition for Yellow in 2019, following the purchase of digital app, MyTask.

Yellow CEO, Darren Linton, says: “We’re proud of the change we’ve made to our own business, transforming from a predominantly print to a predominantly digital business, which now accounts for more than 50% of our revenue. We’re now in the position to partner with innovative digital companies, such as Hype & Dexter, to extend our offering further.”

This acquisition brings together two digital marketing experts together to provide SMEs access to a comprehensive digital marketing solution. Hype & Dexter typically works with medium to enterprise clients across sales, service and marketing automation and, through this partnership, will look forward to providing solutions for the SME market. The partnership enables the SME market access to a cost-effective CRM and marketing automation platform, which has traditionally only been accessible for the budgets of large, corporate players.

“We’ve been doing this already with Spit Roast Catering Company who is a long-standing customer currently experiencing high growth. A marketing automation and CRM solution was a great next step to help their business grow which we were able to offer through our partnership with Hype & Dexter,” says Darren.

Both Yellow and Hype & Dexter have been in the marketing space for a long time with experience spanning the first iterations of digital marketing through to the most recent innovative approaches. Notably, Hype & Dexter is ranked the number five partner agency in the world by HubSpot with a strong track record of sales CRM implementation and all aspects of digital marketing. Each has expertise servicing SMEs and understands the unique nature of how these businesses operate.

Hype & Dexter CEO, Ryan Watkins, says: “I think a lot of businesses aren't aware of just how strong Yellow’s Google ad campaign services are. Adding a layer of CRM and marketing automation to this is truly bringing a best of breed offering to the SME market that will transform the way they attract and retain customers.

“SMEs are a large market in New Zealand and these businesses can’t afford to make mistakes when it comes to their marketing budgets. Our collective experience will benefit SMEs who rely on the expertise of their marketing partners to deliver real results,” says Watkins.

