Industrial unit surrounded by nature for sale

Tuesday, 13 August 2019, 3:10 pm
Press Release: Bayley's Real Estate

In a first for the Waikato township of Raglan, a small industrial property development is underway with two units completed and one already tenanted while the other is on the market for lease.

The two units are the first stage of a five-unit industrial park at 12 Nau Mai Road, about 10 minutes away from Raglan's main commercial area.

Raglan, is a small beachside town located 48 kilometres west of Hamilton - known for its chill vibe and surf breaks. It is booming through tourism and commuters moving in from Hamilton, although there hasn’t been high demand until recently for industrial premises.

To fit in with Raglan's 'natural ethos', the developer at 12 Nau Mai Road hasn't built a standard shed with a high wire fence, said Bayleys Hamilton salesperson Jordan Metcalfe.

“He had it designed with some key features and almost residential-style architecture in mind, said Mr Metcalfe, who is marketing unit one for lease.

“Surrounded by a natural stream on the western boundary, a pond to the north and east of the site and extensive native planting, the 307 square metre unit one is split into a 210 square metre high stud warehouse, a 47 square metre showroom/office and a 50 square metre one bedroom apartment built into the land form and integrated into the site,” said Mr Metcalfe.

Three phase power has been provided to the industrial unit along with fibre internet and clearlite at the ends of the warehouse to bring in natural light. Two 3.6 metre roller doors provide access to the warehouse and other doors can be put in, Mr Metcalfe said. There is also a secure yard with drive through access.

“The warehouse was designed so it can be split into smaller tenancies and the offices and apartment can each be leased separately, or one tenant can take the entire building,” said Mr Metcalfe.

“The apartment would give a tenant a great live and work lifestyle.

“This property is as practical as it is aesthetically pleasing. The developer has put a lot of effort into the landscaping and overall set up of the site in order to align with Raglan’s natural ethos.”

At a yearly rental of $45,286 plus GST and outgoings, Mr Metcalfe said the property is suited to a range of light industries, including warehousing, storage, logistics, trades showroom, small tradesmen – plumbers, electricians, plasterers and other trades, particularly as work has started on a 500 house subdivision nearby – an arts and crafts business requiring showroom space or an online business wanting an office and warehouse for order fulfillment.

The nearby housing subdivision on the Rangatahi Peninsula is helping the township expand at a rapid rate and it has also created its own infrastructure, including new roading and a bridge.

“Tradies are always needed,” Mr Metcalfe said.

“The industrial park, designed to cater for expanding and growing businesses, is well positioned to service Hamilton, which is 30 minutes away, and the wider golden triangle of Tauranga, Hamilton and Auckland.”

Unit two has been leased to Milkbar, a New Zealand on-line maternity clothing and breastfeeding accessories company,

“The company owners wanted to live in Raglan, so this is an ideal set-up for them. For unit one, the property owner would prefer a three-year or longer lease, but is open to options,” Mr Metcalfe said.

Another three similar units are to be developed on the site but no time frame has yet been set for building them.

“There are not a lot of industrial businesses in Raglan but a company looking for cheaper rent and brand new premises, with a housing component, in the golden triangle could find the development suits them particularly as the developer is open to most types and sizes of configuration for the premises to suit potential tenants,” Mr Metcalfe said.

Known for its famous surf breaks, arts and crafts and cafes and restaurants, about 5000 people live there and while many work locally a significant number commute daily to Hamilton for work.

Raglan is steeped in history and its economy initially featured flax and timber exports followed by farming which remains the mainstay of the area. Tourism and the arts are also significant contributors to the economy and visitors to the town over summer swell its population by 300-400 percent.


