Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

MARKET CLOSE: NZ shares join global lull

Tuesday, 13 August 2019, 8:57 pm
Article: BusinessDesk

MARKET CLOSE: NZ shares join global lull as investors remain nervous

By Paul McBeth

Aug. 13 (BusinessDesk) - New Zealand shares joined a global decline as investors remain unnerved by heightened geopolitical tensions. Domestic earnings met expectations but failed to stoke local investor confidence.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index fell 17.97 points, or 0.2 percent, to 10,854.77. Within the index, 23 stocks declined, 21 rose, and six were unchanged. Turnover was $107.4 million, with five stocks trading on volumes of more than a million shares.

Stocks across Asia followed Wall Street lower after pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong closed the autonomous region's airport and goaded mainland Chinese officials to dub the demonstrations as the first sign of "terrorism". Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was down 1.9 percent in afternoon trading, while Singapore's Straits Times Index dropped 0.8 percent and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 Index decreased 0.4 percent.

"The local market's off in reaction to what's happening offshore - it's not a big decline though," said Grant Williamson, a director at Hamilton Hindin Greene.

Meridian Energy, the country's biggest listed company, led the market lower, down 2.4 percent at $4.88 on a volume of 1.3 million shares, in line with its 90-day average of 1.4 million.

Of other blue-chip stocks to decline, Spark New Zealand fell 1.1 percent to $4.055 and was the most heavily traded company on a volume of 2.5 million shares, Fletcher Building slipped 0.6 percent to $4.69, Auckland International Airport decreased 0.9 percent to $9.74 and Air New Zealand dipped 0.2 percent to $2.75.

Kiwi Property Group rose 0.3 percent to $1.64 on a volume of 1.5 million shares and Mercury NZ increased 0.2 percent to $4.98 on a volume of 1 million.

Williamson said the three companies that reported earnings today - NZX, Summerset Group, and PGG Wrightson - largely met expectations.

NZX was unchanged at $1.20 after reporting a 4.3 percent increase in first-half operating earnings and flagging a better result was still to come in the annual result.

"The share price had been moving up ahead of the result and it's pretty much as the market expected," Williamson said.

Summerset increased 0.5 percent to $5.87. It reported first-half underlying earnings up 6 percent, and signalled interest in entering Melbourne, where larger rival Ryman Healthcare has branched out. Williamson said investors expect Summerset to improve in the second half of the year but will be watching any foray across the Tasman with interest.

Ryman shares increased 0.2 percent to $13.53, Oceania Healthcare was up 2 percent at $1.04, Arvida Group was unchanged at $1.40 and Metlifecare decreased 0.2 percent to $2.275.

Outside the benchmark index, PGG Wrightson resumed trading after a 10-for-1 share consolidation. The rural services firm reported a record annual profit due to a one-off gain on the $434 million sale of its seeds division to DLF Seeds, of which it returned $234 million to shareholders. Underlying earnings dropped 29 percent as farmers kept spending in check as they contended with the Mycoplasma bovis outbreak and amid a general malaise in the rural sector. The shares, which were adjusted for the consolidation, dropped 4.2 percent to $2.35.

Williamson said it's typical for a stock to decline after a share consolidation, and that a number of investors probably took the opportunity to exit after pocketing the capital return.

SkyCity Entertainment Group posted the day's biggest gain, up 3.1 percent at $4.01 on a volume of 758,000 shares, in line with its 787,000 average. The casino operator is scheduled to report annual earnings tomorrow.

Williamson said the company's result will be interesting to watch now that SkyCity has sold a number of assets, such as the Darwin casino and its Auckland parking concession. The stock has underperformed the benchmark, with a 13 percent gain so far this year compared to a 23 percent increase for the NZX50.

Fonterra Shareholders' Fund units recovered some of yesterday's loss, up 1.1 percent at $3.61. Fonterra Cooperative Group yesterday put the kybosh on a dividend this year, saying it will report an annual loss of up to $675 million with impairment charges of more than $800 million worldwide.

Contact Energy increased 0.7 percent to $8.32 after yesterday reporting a 12 percent lift in annual operating earnings.

Bank of New Zealand's 2022 bond paying annual interest of 3.86 percent was the most traded debt security on a volume of 593,000. The notes closed at a yield of 1.47 percent, down 1 basis point.

(BusinessDesk)

© Scoop Media

BusinessDesk

BusinessDesk

Independent, Trustworthy New Zealand Business News

The Wellington-based BusinessDesk team provides a daily news feed for a serious business audience.

Contact BusinessDesk

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Royal Society: Calls For Overhaul Of Gene-Technology Regulations

An expert panel considering the implications of new technologies that allow much more controlled and precise ‘editing’ of genes, has concluded it’s time for an overhaul of the regulations and that there’s an urgent need for wide discussion and debate about gene editing... More>>

ALSO:

Retail: Card Spending Dips In July

Seasonally-adjusted electronic card spending dipped in July by 0.1 percent after being flat in June, according to Stats NZ. Economists had expected a 0.5 percent lift, according to the median in a Bloomberg poll. More>>

ALSO:

Product Stewardship: Govt Takes More Action To Reduce Waste

The Government is proposing a new way to deal with environmentally harmful products before they become waste, including plastic packing and bottles, as part of a wider plan to reduce the amount of rubbish ending up in landfills. More>>

ALSO:

Earnings Update: Fonterra Sees Up To $675m Loss On Writedowns

“While the Co-op’s FY19 underlying earnings range is within the current guidance of 10-15 cents per share, when you take into consideration these likely write-downs, we expect to make a reported loss of $590-675 million this year, which is a 37 to 42 cent loss per share." More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 