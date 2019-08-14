Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Olympic-level aquasports park looks to Kaiapoi location

Wednesday, 14 August 2019, 9:44 am
Press Release: WHoW Charitable Trust


A group previously proposing a world-leading aquasports park for the Christchurch residential red zone is turning its sights to Kaiapoi due to the efforts of Enterprise North Canterbury.

The WHoW Charitable Trust is looking to co-locate whitewater, surf and cable wakeboard parks in one location alongside the Kaiapoi River in the residential red zone.

WHoW Trust chair, Tony Joseph, says investigating Kaiapoi makes a lot of sense.

“Enterprise North Canterbury approached us asking if we would consider Kaiapoi. The case they put to us was compelling. That, coupled with ongoing uncertainties around building in the Christchurch red zone, made it logical to investigate Kaiapoi in more detail,”

Joseph indicated that the group hasn’t completely ruled out the Christchurch red zone just yet.

“We’re only at the preliminary feasibility stage and there are still many hurdles to jump.” says Joseph.

Enterprise North Canterbury’s role is to attract businesses and visitors to the Waimakariri District and have worked closely with WHoW to consider Kaiapoi. Waimakariri District Council have been assisting the charitable trust to complete early feasibility work on the proposed location.

“Globally, water sports have a huge following. Participants happily travel nationally or internationally to experience facilities such as this. Combined with other adventure offerings within Canterbury it makes our region a very compelling place to visit.” says Miles Dalton, Enterprise North Canterbury business support manager.

Simon Markham, Waimakariri District Council manager strategy and engagement, says “This proposal is closely aligned with the regeneration remit we’ve been given by the community and we’re excited to be working with the trust to see if this might work in our district.”

All parties hope the facility can be developed quickly.

Surfing is now an Olympic sport and this facility, which could become the only wave garden in New Zealand, would provide a much-needed training facility for New Zealand and Pacific Island qualifying athletes.

The aquasports park would provide water lovers with perfect waves, whitewater and cable wake at any time of year, and would be within easy reach of Christchurch International Airport and main transport routes.

A Give A Little campaign is being launched next week to assist the trust with raising funds to complete the preliminary feasibility work. The Enterprise North Canterbury Board have already committed some funding towards the project, believing it would be a great visitor attraction and business to have in North Canterbury.

More information can be found at https://www.facebook.com/WaiHukaoWaitaha/

Video link: https://vimeo.com/353296892

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from WHoW Charitable Trust on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Royal Society: Calls For Overhaul Of Gene-Technology Regulations

An expert panel considering the implications of new technologies that allow much more controlled and precise ‘editing’ of genes, has concluded it’s time for an overhaul of the regulations and that there’s an urgent need for wide discussion and debate about gene editing... More>>

ALSO:

Retail: Card Spending Dips In July

Seasonally-adjusted electronic card spending dipped in July by 0.1 percent after being flat in June, according to Stats NZ. Economists had expected a 0.5 percent lift, according to the median in a Bloomberg poll. More>>

ALSO:

Product Stewardship: Govt Takes More Action To Reduce Waste

The Government is proposing a new way to deal with environmentally harmful products before they become waste, including plastic packing and bottles, as part of a wider plan to reduce the amount of rubbish ending up in landfills. More>>

ALSO:

Earnings Update: Fonterra Sees Up To $675m Loss On Writedowns

“While the Co-op’s FY19 underlying earnings range is within the current guidance of 10-15 cents per share, when you take into consideration these likely write-downs, we expect to make a reported loss of $590-675 million this year, which is a 37 to 42 cent loss per share." More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 