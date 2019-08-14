Hoon Kim Joins Perceptive from Nielsen

New Hire at Perceptive: Hoon Kim Joins Perceptive from Nielsen as Research Operations Coordinator





Leading customer intelligence agency Perceptive has today announced the appointment of Hoon Kim to the role of Research Operations Coordinator.

Previously Pacific CI&I Operations Manager at Nielsen, Kim joined the team at Perceptive at the start of August.

Kim brings quantitative and qualitative research as well as data analyst experience from both in house and agency roles, including Auckland Council, Ipsos and Nielsen. He has also worked across a wide and varied range of industries including FMCG, Financial services & government.

Oliver Allen, General Manager at Perceptive, says Kim “brings a wealth of experience and skill to the operational side of our insights business, and will enable us to become an even more efficient and productive team.”

“Kim will be a great cultural fit here at Perceptive and we look forward to having him on board in August”.

The new appointment is based on the continued success and growth that Perceptive has experienced over the past 12 months.



