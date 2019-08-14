First Mile/Last Mile Airport Express trial

SkyBus and Uber announce Integrated First Mile/Last Mile Airport Express trial for North Auckland

SkyBus and Uber will link up in a trial to deliver the first dedicated ‘front door to airport’ service for Auckland’s North Shore residents.

The trial is a result of six months of collaboration and leverages Uber's intuitive platform with the fastest and most affordable transit service into Auckland, SkyBus.

Launching on August 14 the three-month trial will benefit those living within Albany, Milford and Takapuna areas. Utilising express bus lanes and the accessibility of Uber, this trial will uniquely provide convenience and cost-effective solutions for North Harbour residents in their choice of Airport transit.

During the trial, passengers who purchase an Adult or Family SkyBus North Harbour Express tickets online will unlock 50% off trips with Uber, to and from SkyBus stops at Albany Westfield, Smales Farm and Akoranga stations (subject to T&C’s).

Once onboard the SkyBus, passengers will enjoy the world-famous benefits such as unlimited luggage, free Wifi and multi-lingual announcements.

Michael Sewards, Director SkyBus says, “We are thrilled to announce the first privately funded airport mass transit + rideshare partnership in Australasia. We chose the North Shore in NZ to trial the service as it solves many challenges for residents when planning travel to and from the airport.

We would like to thank Uber for embracing this trial, to meet the needs of the mass transit passenger and working with us to provide this incredible passenger solution. Providing a fast and reliable service that utilises express bus lanes, means it’s stress free and will also take more cars off the road, making it a more sustainable way to travel”.

Amanda Gilmore, Uber New Zealand Country Manager also commented on the trial; “This month more than a quarter of a million New Zealanders will make their way to airports across the country. Uber will continue to help connect them to the moments that matter - at the start of their journey or for the entire trip. The SkyBus trial represents another layer of choice for riders - helping them select the option that best suits their needs.

Uber is determined to work in concert with key partners to create smart, safe, connected cities of the future. Enhancing existing infrastructure to solve complex transport problems and to remove friction for riders and drivers alike.”

Departing on average every 30 minutes on weekdays, with many early morning services, the North Harbour Express takes passengers direct to the airport on North Shore’s priority bus lanes reaching the airport within 55 minutes. The service provides passengers with certainty of arrival time, whilst travelling in comfort and peace of mind.

The trial service is currently planned for launch on 14 August 2019 with the 50% promotion in place until 14 November 2019.

How it works leaving from the Airport:

• Purchase an Adult or Family North Harbour Express ticket online from: https://www.skybus.co.nz/north-harbour-express/buy-tickets

• An Uber promo code will be supplied with the SkyBus ticket. This will unlock 50% off an eligible trip with Uber (up to a maximum of $15), courtesy of SkyBus. The 50% off promotion is subject to Uber terms & conditions.

• Getting from the airport, passengers should hop on the North Harbour Express and choose the bus stop closest to their destination.

• Upon arrival at their chosen stop, passengers can request a trip with Uber from the bus stop to their home on the North Shore.

• Enter the promo code in the ‘Payment’ section of the Uber app prior to requesting the trip to activate the promotion.

How it works leaving from the North Shore:

• Purchase an Adult or Family ticket North Harbour Express ticket online from: https://www.skybus.co.nz/north-harbour-express/buy-tickets

• An Uber promo code will be supplied with the SkyBus ticket. This will unlock 50% off an eligible trip with Uber (up to a maximum of $15), courtesy of SkyBus. The 50% off promotion is subject to the T&Cs of Uber.

• Enter the promo code in the ‘Payment’ section of the Uber app prior to requesting the trip to activate the promotion.

• Riders will be picked up from their home and taken to their chosen North Harbour Express SkyBus stop including, Albany Westfield, Smales Farm and Akoranga Stations.

• On arrival, SkyBus North Harbour Express will deliver passengers to both International and Domestic Terminals.

