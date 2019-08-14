New CEO for Ngāti Awa Group Holdings

Media Release

Wednesday 14 August 2019 New CEO for Ngāti Awa Group Holdings

Ngāti Awa Group Holdings Ltd (NAGHL) has appointed Tracey Hook (Te Ati Haunui a Pāpārangi and Ngā Wairiki) as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Ms Hook is a Chartered Accountant and experienced Chief Financial Officer who is currently Tumutahua, Executive Director Finance of Te Wānanga o Aotearoa. She was previously Acting CFO and Group Financial Controller at Tainui Group Holdings Ltd.

NAGHL Chair Paul Quinn said the board was delighted to recruit a candidate with the quality and experience Ms Hook will bring to the job.

“She has a huge understanding of investment, audit and risk management in the commercial, property and iwi sectors, and she has a passion and commitment to Māori development and economic growth.

“This is a mix that will be hugely beneficial to us as we continue to grow Ngāti Awa’s asset base for the benefit of all our people.

“Since our Treaty Settlement of $42 million in 2005, Ngāti Awa Group Holdings Ltd has more than tripled our iwi asset base to $151 million. Last year our return on assets (RoA) reached its highest point in the past seven years at 7%, up from 3% in 2017.

“Local investments like White Island Tours illustrates how we are integrating activities with the social aspirations of the wider iwi with several Ngāti Awa rangatahi now employed by that company.

“We are going from strength to strength and I am confident that the growth will continue with Tracey Hook at the helm,” Mr Quinn said.

Ms Hook said she was looking forward to the new role.

“I am absolutely humbled and honored to step into this very crucial role. I will do my very best to continue the momentum of the growth journey that Ngāti Awa Group Holdings Ltd has had in its recent past, for the benefit of the 22 hapū,” she said.

Ends





© Scoop Media

