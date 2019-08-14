Engineering NZ upholds complaint

Engineering New Zealand upholds complaint against Christchurch engineer

Christchurch engineer Pavol Csiba has been ordered to pay a fine and costs totalling $9000 and undertake professional development.

An Engineering New Zealand Disciplinary Committee found Mr Csiba signed a report saying he had visited a property when he had not.

The report was in the context of a dispute over an insurance claim for damage the property sustained in the Christchurch earthquakes that was before the High Court.

The Disciplinary Committee found that the report was misleading “as a reasonable observer would read the report and assume that he had visited [the] site and based his recommendations on that site visit”.

“Mr Csiba had multiple opportunities to correct the mistake and did not.

“As a member of Engineering New Zealand, the public places trust in Mr Csiba and the care he uses when signing documents should reflect this trust.”

Mr Csiba appealed the Disciplinary Committee’s decision but it was upheld by an Appeal Committee, which imposed additional costs.

If Mr Csiba does not undertake further professional development in being an expert witness by 6 January 2020, his membership of Engineering New Zealand will be suspended for six months.

Read the Appeal Committee decision

Read the Disciplinary Committee decision



