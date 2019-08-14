Kevin Bryant appointed CEO of NZ Veterinary Association

New Zealand Veterinary Association President Dr Peter Blaikie today announced former industry training organisation leader Kevin Bryant has been appointed NZVA Chief Executive Officer.

"Kevin brings a wealth of leadership experience in similar organisations over a number of years. I’m delighted he will join us during a critical time of change and growth for the organisation," said Peter.

Kevin Bryant will join the NZVA on 23 September. He will be based at the NZVA’s Wellington office.

"Kevin has demonstrated in numerous roles that he is a great people leader. He has an excellent understanding of leading industry organisations through times of growth and change. His leadership skills will be put to good use in the near future as we progress our change project," said Peter.

Kevin Bryant led the Agriculture Industry Training Organisation for more than ten years and was founding CEO of the Primary Industry Training Organisation, which merged training organisations from several diverse sectors to create New Zealand’s largest industry training organisation.

Prior to joining the NZVA Kevin led a programme at Corrections New Zealand that brought together industry organisations and companies to create work opportunities in prisons, help prisoners develop vocational skills and connect them with job opportunities upon their release from prison.

Kevin Bryant said he was looking forward to the challenges and opportunities that lay ahead.

"I have always thought of veterinarians as occupying a special place as trusted advisors in the communities they serve. I look forward to supporting our members in the important work they do and advocating for the value of a profession that contributes so much to our society and economy."

Peter Blaikie said with the appointment of Kevin Bryant the NZVA was well positioned to complete a change project involving a significant structural re-organisation that would make it fit for the future.

"I would like to thank interim CEO Michelle Thompson, Acting CEO Elise Adams and also our senior leadership team for stepping up since Mark Ward resigned as CEO at the end of 2018," he said.





