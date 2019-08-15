Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

TECNZ welcome a new Board member

Thursday, 15 August 2019, 10:07 am
Press Release: Tourism Export Council

The Tourism Export Council of New Zealand (TECNZ) has announced the appointment of a new TECNZ Board of Director, Mark Badland, Managing Director, Pacific Destinations. He is joining the team for two years, until 2021 representing Inbound Tour Operators.

TECNZ Chair, Anna Black said, “I am delighted to welcome Mark back to the TECNZ Board. The breadth and variety of both Pacific Destinations’ business and Mark’s own experience will be a welcome addition, adding further strength to our already diverse mix of board members.”

The eleven-member board plus two co-opt positions oversee the TECNZ’s finances and strategic planning.

The current board would like to welcome Mark Badland to the TECNZ Board of Director’s team.

Current TECNZ Board members:

Adele Marsden (New Zealand Educational Tours),

Anna Black (TECNZ Chair and General Travel Group),

Dylan Rushbrook (Tourism Talent),

Geoff Yee (GSN Pacific),

Jake Downing (Weta Workshop),

Jenny Simpson (Air New Zealand),

John Gregory (Terra Nova Coach Tours),

Mark Badland (Pacific Destinations),

Michelle Caldwell (Vice Chair – Allied and Ruapehu Alpine Lifts),

Nicole Botting (YoungTEC Chair and Maverick Digital),

Scott Mehrtens (Vice Chair – Inbound and Leisure Time Tours),

Stuart Neels (AOT Group),

Tim Reid (Southern World NZ).

