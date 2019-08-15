Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

If it’s not safe, fix it

Thursday, 15 August 2019, 11:23 am
Press Release: WorkSafe NZ

Companies which identify safety issues with their machinery have a duty to remedy the problems and ensure any new operational processes are consistently applied, says WorkSafe.

NZCC Limited, a company that processes and supplies sausage casings, was sentenced at the Hastings District Court yesterday after a July 2017 incident in which a worker’s left hand was trapped between two rollers while they were operating a sausage casing machine.

WorkSafe’s investigation found that after a similar incident on a sausage casing machine two years earlier, NZCC Ltd engaged an engineer whose proposed solutions proved to be ineffective. The company then reverted to using the machine in its unsafe state. The sausage casing machine involved in this incident was in the same unsafe state.

The worker’s hand was trapped for approximately 20 minutes. They suffered a broken wrist and de-gloving of the back of their hand, requiring skin grafts.

NZCC Ltd was fined $210,000 for the incident and ordered to pay reparation of more than $18,000 (in addition to $10,000 already paid to the victim).

WorkSafe’s Chief Inspector Hayden Mander says it is important to make sure machines meet required safety standards and there are effective safety protocols in place.

“NZCC Ltd engaged with an engineer, but they had no knowledge of relevant machinery safety standards. Instead of giving up and using the machine in an unsafe state, NZCC Ltd should have sought help from a machinery expert with proper knowledge. The company’s failure to address a known safety issue has left the worker with significant, and completely unnecessary, injuries.

“This is powerful machinery which is able to cause serious injury. Employers should always ensure safety precautions are in place and workers are kept out of harm’s way.”

Notes:

- A fine of $210,000 was imposed.

- Reparation of $15,000 was ordered in addition to a sum of $10,000 already paid to the victim, as well as $3271 for consequential loss.

- NZCC Ltd was charged under sections 36(1)(a), 48(1) and (2)(c) of the Health and Safety at Work Act 2015.

- Being a PCBU, failed to ensure, so far as was reasonably practicable, the health and safety of workers who worked for the PCBU, while the workers were at work in the business or undertaking, namely operating a finishing/cleaning machine, and that failure exposed any individual to a risk of death or serious injury.

- S 48(2)(C) maximum penalty is a fine not exceeding $1,500,000.

ends

© Scoop Media

Find more from WorkSafe NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Ground Rules: Government Moves To Protect Best Growing Land

“Continuing to grow food in the volumes and quality we have come to expect depends on the availability of land and the quality of the soil. Once productive land is built on, we can’t use it for food production, which is why we need to act now.” More>>

ALSO:

Royal Society: Calls For Overhaul Of Gene-Technology Regulations

An expert panel considering the implications of new technologies that allow much more controlled and precise ‘editing’ of genes, has concluded it’s time for an overhaul of the regulations and that there’s an urgent need for wide discussion and debate about gene editing... More>>

ALSO:

Retail: Card Spending Dips In July

Seasonally-adjusted electronic card spending dipped in July by 0.1 percent after being flat in June, according to Stats NZ. Economists had expected a 0.5 percent lift, according to the median in a Bloomberg poll. More>>

ALSO:

Product Stewardship: Govt Takes More Action To Reduce Waste

The Government is proposing a new way to deal with environmentally harmful products before they become waste, including plastic packing and bottles, as part of a wider plan to reduce the amount of rubbish ending up in landfills. More>>

ALSO:

Earnings Update: Fonterra Sees Up To $675m Loss On Writedowns

“While the Co-op’s FY19 underlying earnings range is within the current guidance of 10-15 cents per share, when you take into consideration these likely write-downs, we expect to make a reported loss of $590-675 million this year, which is a 37 to 42 cent loss per share." More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 