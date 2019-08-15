Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Websites affected in precautionary cyber security measures

Thursday, 15 August 2019, 1:15 pm
Press Release from: Tū Ora Compass Health
Media release: Websites affected as Tū Ora Compass Health takes precautionary cyber security measures

Tū Ora Compass Health has been working with technology and cyber security providers, after its website was targeted as part of a widespread global cyber incident in which a number of organisations websites were defaced.

“The situation highlights the very real issues of cyber security that we all need to be aware of,” said Tū Ora Compass Health acting Chief Executive Justine Thorpe.

“Shortly after we became aware of the incident on 5 August, we contained it by taking the compromised server offline. This stopped all access to any applications and data on that server and elsewhere within our network.”

“We are also working with our technology providers to investigate the extent of the intrusion. Based on the information available at this time we have no indication that patient information or any individuals’ email addresses, account user names, or passwords have been compromised.”

“We have and continue to keep stakeholders including GP practices informed.”

As a result of taking the affected server offline, Tū Ora Compass’ website and those of 20 affiliated GP practices cannot currently be accessed. In the interim, people can access information about GP practices through Healthpoint.

“As a custodian of patient data we treat incidents like this very seriously and are taking all actions to ensure our server is secure, however we would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused by taking this server offline,” she says.

“We are currently working through the process of restoring access to this server and ensuring all our systems are as secure as possible.”

