Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

NZME attracts top radio sales talent from MediaWorks

Thursday, 15 August 2019, 1:22 pm
Press Release: NZME

15 August 2019

Competition heats up in radio sales game as NZME attracts top talent from MediaWorks

New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME) says it will supercharge the results it delivers for its South Island radio advertisers with key management and media strategists joining its Dunedin based team.

In a coup for NZME – Janine Tindall-Morice, Alice Wisker and Anna Esquilant are all moving to NZME from rival broadcaster MediaWorks.

“The move by these extremely talented individuals to join NZME is a real game changer that will have a major impact across the South Island radio sales market,” said NZME’s Head of South Island Regional Markets Lee Piper.

“The fact that these top performers have decided to join us is a great endorsement of the strategy and the vision that we have at NZME. Janine, Alice and Anna have all identified the fantastic opportunities working for NZME will provide,” said Piper.

“The investment in these roles also reinforces NZME’s commitment to our South Island customers and the business communities from Collingwood in the North to Oban in the South,” said Piper.

Janine will join the NZME team as General Manager, South Island Sales; Alice as General Manager South Island Sales Strategy and Client Services; and Anna moves across from MediaWorks as a Senior Media Specialist.

“Janine has a track record of creating and developing teams and her experience and expertise will provide support to NZME and to our customers as well. We are excited about Alice’s new role and believe this position will drive up the customer experience to new levels. Alice has a proven record managing key accounts and we look forward to her working with NZME’s leading South Island customers. And Anna is a rock star performer who has a great understanding of the media sales process and the feedback regarding her client interaction is superb,” said Piper.

All three will be based in NZME’s George Street (Dunedin) studios and offices and will take up their new roles in the coming months.

ENDS


© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from NZME on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Ground Rules: Government Moves To Protect Best Growing Land

“Continuing to grow food in the volumes and quality we have come to expect depends on the availability of land and the quality of the soil. Once productive land is built on, we can’t use it for food production, which is why we need to act now.” More>>

ALSO:

Royal Society: Calls For Overhaul Of Gene-Technology Regulations

An expert panel considering the implications of new technologies that allow much more controlled and precise ‘editing’ of genes, has concluded it’s time for an overhaul of the regulations and that there’s an urgent need for wide discussion and debate about gene editing... More>>

ALSO:

Retail: Card Spending Dips In July

Seasonally-adjusted electronic card spending dipped in July by 0.1 percent after being flat in June, according to Stats NZ. Economists had expected a 0.5 percent lift, according to the median in a Bloomberg poll. More>>

ALSO:

Product Stewardship: Govt Takes More Action To Reduce Waste

The Government is proposing a new way to deal with environmentally harmful products before they become waste, including plastic packing and bottles, as part of a wider plan to reduce the amount of rubbish ending up in landfills. More>>

ALSO:

Earnings Update: Fonterra Sees Up To $675m Loss On Writedowns

“While the Co-op’s FY19 underlying earnings range is within the current guidance of 10-15 cents per share, when you take into consideration these likely write-downs, we expect to make a reported loss of $590-675 million this year, which is a 37 to 42 cent loss per share." More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 