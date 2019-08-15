NZME attracts top radio sales talent from MediaWorks

15 August 2019

Competition heats up in radio sales game as NZME attracts top talent from MediaWorks

New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME) says it will supercharge the results it delivers for its South Island radio advertisers with key management and media strategists joining its Dunedin based team.

In a coup for NZME – Janine Tindall-Morice, Alice Wisker and Anna Esquilant are all moving to NZME from rival broadcaster MediaWorks.

“The move by these extremely talented individuals to join NZME is a real game changer that will have a major impact across the South Island radio sales market,” said NZME’s Head of South Island Regional Markets Lee Piper.

“The fact that these top performers have decided to join us is a great endorsement of the strategy and the vision that we have at NZME. Janine, Alice and Anna have all identified the fantastic opportunities working for NZME will provide,” said Piper.

“The investment in these roles also reinforces NZME’s commitment to our South Island customers and the business communities from Collingwood in the North to Oban in the South,” said Piper.

Janine will join the NZME team as General Manager, South Island Sales; Alice as General Manager South Island Sales Strategy and Client Services; and Anna moves across from MediaWorks as a Senior Media Specialist.

“Janine has a track record of creating and developing teams and her experience and expertise will provide support to NZME and to our customers as well. We are excited about Alice’s new role and believe this position will drive up the customer experience to new levels. Alice has a proven record managing key accounts and we look forward to her working with NZME’s leading South Island customers. And Anna is a rock star performer who has a great understanding of the media sales process and the feedback regarding her client interaction is superb,” said Piper.

All three will be based in NZME’s George Street (Dunedin) studios and offices and will take up their new roles in the coming months.

