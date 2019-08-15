New $15 million infant formula can facility for Auckland

Media statement

15 August 2019

Jamestrong responds to burgeoning infant formula market, opening new $15 million can facility in Auckland, NZ

International packaging manufacturer Jamestrong Packaging is set to capitalize on continued local and offshore demand for New Zealand baby formula, opening a high care manufacturing facility in Auckland today that can produce 50 million cans a year.

The plant has been custom designed and built with expansion in mind. At the appropriate time a second line can be dropped into the state-of-the-art facility, effectively doubling that capacity.

The new plant comes just seventeen months after the company established a similar high care facility in Hornby, Christchurch. Jamestrong also has a high care infant formula can manufacturing plant in Kyabram, Australia, which opened in 2016.

Jamestrong ANZ Managing Director Alex Commins said: “The fact that we have opened three production facilities in just over three years speaks volumes about the trajectory of New Zealand and Australia’s infant formula market and the demand coming from international markets, in particular China.”

Mr Commins said stringent food safety and quality controls were integral to Jamestrong Packaging manufacturing regime, and a key focus when commissioning a new high care facility that produces metal packaging intended for infant formula.

“Jamestrong Packaging is committed to supporting our clients with innovative, hygienic and, most importantly, safe packaging. We are grateful for the trust they place in us, which rests in a huge way on having market-leading high care facilities and world class productivity output such as the one we are opening today in Wiri, Auckland. The infant formula market is an industry where safety is everything, and failure right through the supply chain, is simply not an option.”

Mr Commins added that appetite for locally produced Infant formula from green and safe provenance was “fundamental to underlying demand”, with the Chinese infant formula market mooted to be worth in the order of $32 billion per annum.

