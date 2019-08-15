Accenture to Acquire Analytics8

AUGUST 15, 2019

Acquisition will strengthen Accenture’s capabilities to deliver AI-powered data and advanced analytics services to clients



SYDNEY, WELLINGTON; Aug. 15, 2019 – Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has entered into an agreement to acquire Analytics8, a privately held Australian big data and analytics consultancy that specialises in data management, reporting and visualisation, data science and analytics services.

Founded in 2002, Analytics8 provides data and analytics solutions to some of Australia’s largest organisations. With deep expertise across multiple industries, from healthcare to financial services, Analytics8 enables clients to derive enhanced insights from data.



Analytics8’s Melbourne and Sydney-based team of 70 professionals will join Accenture Applied Intelligence, which uses artificial intelligence-powered data, automation and analytics to help clients transform their businesses.

“In this data-driven age, organisations are increasingly seeking to harness the power of their information for competitive advantage and to identify opportunities for revenue growth and cost reduction,” said Amit Bansal, a managing director at Accenture who leads its analytics and artificial intelligence business in Australia and New Zealand. “Together we will offer a unique, AI-based approach to help clients combine data, analytics and automation at scale.”

Dr. Athina Kanioura, Accenture’s chief analytics officer and global applied intelligence lead, said, “Having the right talent is a critically important aspect of how we deliver value to clients. The Analytics8 team’s deep technical expertise and experience advising clients across a range of industries will complement our own — bolstering our growing Applied Intelligence business, particularly in the Australian market, and creating new opportunities to help clients accelerate their digital transformations.”

Hedde Schuitemaker, co-owner of Analytics8, said, “We are excited about joining Accenture. Our data scientists and data analytics expertise will complement Accenture’s applied intelligence capabilities and industry knowledge, allowing us to help customers further leverage data and analytics to transform their businesses.”

The agreement to acquire Analytics8 is the latest demonstration of Accenture's continued investment in innovation and ongoing commitment to growing its capabilities in digital growth channels. It follows two other acquisitions Accenture made in Australia in the last 12 months: its June 2019 acquisition of cybersecurity and technology company BCT Solutions, and its December 2018 acquisition of PrimeQ, one of Australia’s and New Zealand’s top Oracle software-as-a-service cloud implementation service providers.

Terms of the transaction, which is subject to customary closing conditions, are not being disclosed.





