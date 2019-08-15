Rubrik enters Data Governance with new SaaS capabilities

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, 15 August, 2019 – Rubrik, the Multi-Cloud Data Control company, today announced its Andes 5.1 release launching ground-breaking solutions for data classification, automated DR orchestration, and continuous data protection across Rubrik Cloud Data Management (RCDM) and Rubrik Polaris SaaS platform. By delivering a single solution to manage, govern, and orchestrate data across data centres and clouds, Rubrik helps enterprises eliminate the plethora of disparate tools and disjointed processes required to address data governance, disaster recovery compliance, and data & application resiliency. With Rubrik Andes 5.1, enterprises automate business compliance efforts, provide data mobility for business continuity and faster innovation, increase employee productivity, and deliver cost savings through tool consolidation.

Implement Data Governance to Help Meet Data Privacy Requirements

Polaris Sonar is a new SaaS application to discover, classify, and report on sensitive data across the enterprise environment with zero additional infrastructure required. Sonar addresses the intensifying risk of data privacy breaches and compliance penalties by applying machine learning to discover sensitive data, such as personally identifiable information (PII), allowing enterprises to easily identify where certain types of data is located without impacting production environments. By leveraging a customer’s existing RCDM deployment and processes, Sonar delivers unprecedented simplicity and rapid time-to-value.

• “Data classification tasks that would have previously required expensive third-party auditors and multiple full-time engineers can now be completely automated. We drove over 90% operational savings by eliminating manual scripting and spreadsheet management, reducing time spent to complete hundreds of search queries from two weeks to just one hour,” said Brandon Morris, Systems Administrator at City of Sioux Falls. “Not to mention, Sonar provides a platform to continuously and seamlessly monitor the location of our sensitive data for high-risk incidents, such as overexposed credit card numbers and social security numbers, on our existing backup data without impacting production.”

• “Sonar assists with PCI-DSS compliance efforts without risking fines, dedicating multiple resources and freeing up our employees for outcome-based value-add work,” said Kevin Mortimer, Infrastructure Services Manager, University of Reading. “We can now automate sensitive data classification, such as credit card information, passport data, and other PII, to better understand our overall risk posture and assign data ownership. As a university, any compromise of student data can damage our students’ well-being and our organisations’ reputation.”



Automate DR Orchestration to Drive Cloud Agility

Polaris AppFlows provides radically simple, natively integrated DR orchestration of failover/failback, testing, and application migration from data centres to Amazon Web Services (AWS). Enterprises can use Rubrik to convert VM snapshots into Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) instances on an Amazon Virtual Private Cloud (Amazon VPC), delivering cloud RTOs of minutes. As applications run on AWS, Rubrik provides cloud-native protection and automates failback while minimizing egress costs. By using a single solution that unifies backup, replication, DR orchestration, and cloud instantiation, enterprises can eliminate multiple point solutions, management complexity, and unnecessary costs.

"It's critical that today's enterprises invest in data management solutions that offer data mobility and data governance across multi-cloud environments,” said Phil Goodwin, research director, IDC. “With the latest enhancements, Rubrik combines data protection and data governance with automation, classification, and insights, to extend their capabilities in multi-cloud data management. Polaris AppFlows and Sonar are designed by Rubrik to allow organisations to mobilise data and leverage the cloud to drive business continuity and IT resilience."

Minimise Data Loss While Driving Operational Efficiency

Rubrik Andes 5.1 delivers natively integrated continuous data protection (CDP), providing near-zero RPOs for VMware environments as a seamless option in the SLA Domains by which customers define their data protection policies. By leveraging a journal-based approach, Rubrik offers a continuous stream of recovery points for enterprises to minimise data loss in a failure or ransomware attack. One click within the SLA policy engine enables continuous data protection for the most critical VMs, eliminating the complexity of installing and managing yet another point solution.

"We are excited to designate Rubrik's natively integrated Continuous Data Protection (CDP) solution as a VMware Ready certified solution. Rubrik's CDP utilises vSphere APIs for I/O filtering and helps VMware customers minimise data loss across data centres and clouds by delivering Recovery Point Objectives (RPO) in seconds,” said Teri Bruns, Vice President, Global Partner Solutions, VMware. “Together, VMware and Rubrik help enterprises seamlessly operate within a multi-cloud, hybrid environment while reducing operational complexity."

Manage Complex Enterprise Environments with Operational Simplicity

Rubrik Andes 5.1 introduces advancements targeted to the evolving needs of large, complex, and increasingly cloud-native environments.

Customers with large-scale AWS and Azure environments can unify their data management for multiple clouds and data centres under Rubrik’s SaaS-based Polaris GPS with a single console and set of SLA policies.

Customers using cloud for data archival can use Smart Data Tiering to Azure to store data at the lowest cost tier. Rubrik automatically configures tiering rules to organise data based on access frequency and retention period, allowing customers to optimise costs across multiple access tiers.

Large-scale VMware vSphere environments can be easily managed with support for vSphere tags, storage policies, and resource pools.

Rubrik support for enterprise-grade user access features have been upgraded to add additional productivity and security. With SAML Single Sign-On support, organisations can leverage their enterprise security standards including multi-factor authentication.

Finally, enterprises operating in heavily regulated industries, such as financial services and healthcare, can use Retention Locked SLA Domains to support WORM compliance for SEC Rule 17a-4(f) and FINRA Rule 4511(c) by preventing retention policies from being lowered or removed.

Rubrik Mosaic Now Available in Azure Marketplace

Rubrik re-launched Rubrik Datos IO as Rubrik Mosaic, with availability in Azure Marketplace. Rubrik Mosaic 3.1, the market leader in NoSQL data management, now protects DataStax Search indexes, supports backup and recovery of MongoDB 4.0 with transactions, delivers 3x performance improvements for data protection operations at scale, and integrates with DevOps tools such as Ansible and monitoring tools such as DataDog and Splunk. “Over half of our customers choose to run Rubrik Mosaic in the public cloud to deliver cloud agility,” said Tarun Thakur, General Manager of Rubrik Database Solutions. “Mosaic’s availability in Azure marketplace helps our customers accelerate deployment of cloud-native NoSQL applications and gets their customer-facing applications to the market faster.”

“Highly-publicised horror stories on data theft have heightened concerns around governance for our customers. A/NZ businesses are facing increasing data privacy restrictions and compliance around personal data, whether it’s the Australian Privacy Principles or the newly-passed Consumer Data Right Legislation,” said Luke McGoldrick, Country Manager A/NZ, Rubrik. “Rubrik Polaris was developed to help ensure organisations can easily identify where certain types of data are located to assist with data privacy compliance. By simplifying compliance with automation, we have already seen a customer achieve upwards of 90 per cent operational savings.”

“As companies in A/NZ continue their cloud journeys and work across multiple environments, the importance of data governance and visibility continues to compound – enterprise leaders recognise this and are looking for solutions to address the challenge,” said Noel Allnutt, Co-Founder and Director at Solista. “We are excited by the addition of Sonar, it provides an added protective layer to our infrastructure and security services portfolio, allowing us to deliver our customers with a solution that automates the identification, classification and reporting of their sensitive data. This mirrors our ethos of partnering with simplified, automated technology that delivers a competitive advantage and reduces business risk.”

© Scoop Media

