Clear your diary – Grabaseat $9 deals take off this morning

Friday, 16 August 2019, 8:31 am
Press Release: Air New Zealand

Air New Zealand’s Grabaseat is releasing 500 domestic flights at just $9 one-way and hundreds of razor-sharp fares to Asia, Australia and the Pacific Islands this morning.

Unmissable deals include $9 one-way flights to and from Air New Zealand’s regional destinations and 150 international flights from just $99.

South Island sun seekers can snap up $99 one-way flights from Christchurch to the Gold Coast and Fiji. From Auckland, $299 fares to Honolulu and $199 to Tahiti one-way are up for grabs.

Hot long-haul tickets include direct flights to Singapore for $799 return and $999 return to Tokyo.

Air New Zealand Chief Revenue Officer Cam Wallace says these deals won’t stick around and savvy travellers should head to grabaseat.co.nz or the Grabaseat mobile app – pronto.

“If you’re looking to escape the winter weather or spend time with friends or family across the country, this is your chance. We’re expecting these deals will fly off the site – so make sure you’re logged into grabaseat.co.nz and ready to bag a bargain.”

